ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Social Work students to be honored for academic success

uta.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBSW student Stephen Silva Brave, who is Native and Mexican American, will receive the School's Outstanding Student Activist award. Nearly 150 Social Work students and faculty members will be honored Thursday for outstanding academic achievement and field service work. The School of Social Work will host its Spring 2022...

www.uta.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

March is Social Work Month

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is joining the National Association of Social Workers in celebrating this year’s Social Work Month in March with the theme “The Time is. Right for Social Work.”. This celebration highlights how social workers have enriched our society for more than...
SOCIETY
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
ADVOCACY
MarketRealist

How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
COLLEGES
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Lookout Santa Cruz

Program Assistant

COMPENSATION: 20 hours per week at $17 - $20 per hour. BENEFITS: Medical stipend available as needed and negotiable. Paid time-off/flex holidays available. OFFICE LOCATIONS: Pajaro, Watsonville and Live Oak (Remote work accessibility/flexibility available) OUR VISION & MISSION: We envision relationships based on mutual respect and dignity leading to healthier,...
JOBS
The 74

Grants to Expand Tutoring & Other Innovations for Students

As schools head into the final quarter, exhausted teachers and administrators are completing their third consecutive year disrupted by the pandemic. Assessments and other year-end data will provide a more complete accounting of the state of American education, but the evidence to date is disturbing.  In aggregate, students are struggling with their early reading, with […]
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Students#Social Injustice#Bsw#Native#Mexican American#School#The School Of Social Work
Black Enterprise

Code-Switching Expert Travels Across the Nation to Share His Groundbreaking Research Findings

Have you ever heard of the concept of code-switching? It is the practice of adjusting one’s style of speech, appearance, behavior and expression to a particular context or situation. It is something that we do naturally as human beings. However, for people of color, code-switching can become a burden — but it does not have to be that way, according to researcher and author George Paasewe, who will speak to college students and staff members at Green River College on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
lootpress.com

Classroom failures

For once, let’s blame students for classroom failures. Failure in the classroom is often tied to a lack of funding, poor teachers, or some other academic ills. Here’s a different thought, however: Maybe it’s the failed work ethic of today’s kids that leads to failures in our public schools.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy