VIRGINIA/EVELETH — Competing in speech has already paid off in big ways for high school sophomore Jaelyn Wright. The hard work accomplished during practices and meets with the Rock Ridge speech team has equipped the student with communication skills she put to good use during a recent job interview. “Speech helped a lot with that.” It has also assisted in the classroom. “I used to be shy in front of...

VIRGINIA, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO