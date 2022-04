After being stalled for a long time, Aiken County’s investigation into how fire fees were spent in the Town of Wagener might start moving forward again in the near future. County Administrator Clay Killian told County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday that the county had a letter of engagement with the accounting firm Elliott Davis to conduct the financial review, but needed to get the signatures of Wagener Mayor Mike Miller and Wagener Fire Department Chief David Watson in order to proceed.

