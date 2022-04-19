ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona has a surplus. How will lawmakers spend it?

By Andrew Oxford
azpm.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFile image of the Winged Victory weather vane atop the copper dome at the historic Capitol Building in Phoenix. House Republican leaders this week put forward a so-called “skinny budget” — basically,...

news.azpm.org

Comments / 21

Mark Kolson
2d ago

why do they have to spend it? can't they invest it for the future or give us a temporary tax break until those funds are depleted?

Mike Fox
2d ago

Yeah.. how about they return it to the State Taxpayers the confiscated it from in the 1st place!! Ever think of that!?!? The REAL reason we need Conservatives overwhelming in government!

Vicki L Deschene
2d ago

they should be planning on another payment to Seniors and Disabled that are struggling enough has been going to Families with nothing for others because they don't have kid's have been left out for to long again

Related
AZFamily

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says the state’s voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled legislature last year. Thursday’s decision means a nearly $2 billion cut that mainly benefits the wealthy is in effect. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Middletown Press

Michigan lawmakers, governor announce deal to spend $4.8B

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers late Wednesday unveiled and began passing a massive $4.8 billion mid-year spending plan, one that will upgrade long-neglected infrastructure including water pipes, dams, roads and parks. The legislation is the product of months of negotiations between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX

