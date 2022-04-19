ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

$ 30.8 Million Affordable Housing Project to Receive $3 Million City Investment

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s regularly scheduled City Council Meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council approved $3 million for ALMA at Greenwood, a 152-unit affordable housing development. The new apartments will be built on 10.55 acres at the corner of Greenwood Drive and Gollihar Road. The apartments will serve families with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median income. For a family of four, that’s $41,458 in annual earnings.

Financing for the project’s $30.8 million total cost includes:

  • $3,000,000 from the City’s Federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocation and other City-related sources
  • $15,985,000 in private activity bonds issued by the Corpus Christi Housing Finance Corporation (CCHFC)
  • A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development insured mortgage
  • $9,607,293 in 4% Low-income Housing Tax Credit equity
  • $1,986,065 in deferred developer fees
  • $225,000 in materials contributions from the General Contractor

The CCHFC will serve as General Partner and have an ownership interest in the project.

The Corpus Christi Business and Job Development Corporation and the Corpus Christi B Corporation, which use sales tax funding to support business development and affordable housing, approved the project on April 18.

Before the project can begin, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs needs to review the application for the 4% Low-income Housing Tax Credits. A decision will be made in July.

For media inquiries, contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or robertg8@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne to invest $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – Mayor Tom Henry and the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division today announced the 2022 construction plan for neighborhood infrastructure improvements. The projects will total a record $38.5 million. All four quadrants of the City will see enhancements. This year will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The DC Line

Housing advocates push for more vouchers, more accountability in upcoming budget

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget, released on March 16, includes over $1 billion to build, maintain and match DC residents with affordable housing. With the budget now up for DC Council review and debate, housing advocates — led by the Fair Budget Coalition — are pushing for increased money for several programs while also seeking guarantees that large allocations will be spent responsibly. These demands fall into the broad categories of increased funding for vouchers and subsidies, homeless services, and public housing; and improved oversight over long-term investments.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Business
Corpus Christi, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Salon

Biden allocates $3 billion for low-income families to retrofit homes

Low-income families will be able to lower their utility bills with $3.16 billion in funding for home retrofits made available by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The move will also help the U.S. reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The funding, approved as part of the infrastructure bill that Congress passed last...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketRealist

Student Housing Is an Underrated Real Estate Investment

Real estate comprises a broad variety of sectors, from office buildings and malls to rental homes and storage spaces. However, whereas investors rush to these sectors, they overlook others, such as student housing. How can you invest in student housing? Is it a fail-proof investment?. Article continues below advertisement. Student...
REAL ESTATE
freightwaves.com

DOT unlocks $2.9 billion to expand freight capacity

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $2.9 billion in funds available for freight projects that combine three grant programs authorized by the infrastructure law signed last year. The funding opportunity includes $1 billion available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA) program, $1.55 billion from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Low Income Housing#City Council Meeting#Cchfc#Housing Tax Credit#The General Contractor#General Partner
thebossmagazine.com

Construction Project Management: A Guide

As a construction project manager, a huge amount rests on your shoulders. Modern-day construction projects can be extremely complex, and with so much to consider and look after, you need to ensure that you have the right people and systems in place to manage your project successfully. Streamlining your workflow and working with the best contractors you can find is critical in getting the best results from any project you work o, big or small. With the right approach to construction project management, you can ensure that you reach your millstones on time, stay within budget and deliver what your client wants.
CONSTRUCTION
Family Handyman

The Construction Industry Needs More Women

It’s no secret that blue-collar jobs in the construction industry have traditionally been seen as a “men’s jobs.” The numbers certainly back that notion up, as women currently make up just eleven percent of construction workers in the U.S. But as traditional attitudes towards work and...
CONSTRUCTION
marketplace.org

The bump in the road for improvements to infrastructure

The Biden administration is trying to make this infrastructure week. President Biden was in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, yesterday to tout improvements to ports that will be made with money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Tomorrow he travels to Portland, Oregon, with a similar message. Inflation could throw a wrench into...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Compost Crew Raises Oversubscribed $5.5M Series A To Accelerate Growth

DMV's food recycling leader secures investments from Lattice Impact Capital and long-time customer Tower Companies. ROCKVILLE, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compost Crew, the largest food scrap recycling company in the Mid-Atlantic, announced the closing of an oversubscribed $5.5M Series A investment to help propel the growth of composting in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and beyond. The funding round was led by Lattice Impact Capital, a New York-based sustainable infrastructure fund that invests in companies, projects, and assets that will transition the world to a more environmentally sustainable future.
ENVIRONMENT
Black Enterprise

Wells Fargo Introduces Small Businesses to Alternative Options for Financing and Technical Assistance

Wells Fargo announces the Small Business Resource Navigator, an online portal helping connect small business owners to potential financing options and technical assistance through Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) across the country. The portal was launched in collaboration with the non-profit Community Reinvestment Fund, USA, and was made possible by...
SMALL BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

What Is an SOW (Statement of Work) in Project Management?

Statement of Work (SOW) documents are extremely detailed and binding contracts that specify all the details of a project, including hierarchies of reporting, timelines, budgets, deliverables, dependencies, resources, and other terms and conditions agreed upon by all stakeholders. It is a complete project plan that lays down the groundwork for the working process of the project from start to finish.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
marketplace.org

Small businesses push back on plan to redirect COVID relief funds

Around this time in 2020, there was a lot of talk about how to help small businesses. Many were crushed during the pandemic — but some were saved when federal aid started flowing. As conditions ease, not all of that small business aid has been used, with about $5...
MADISON, WI
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

458
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy