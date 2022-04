LAPWAI, Idaho — For the sixth year, the Sleeping Chiefs Shootout returned to Lapwai. The. “There’s players that we played against 20 years ago, when we were in our primes if you will,” said tournament organizer Erik Holt. “Now were older but we still have that and that timina to play the game of basketball. When we say timina, that means out heart.”

LAPWAI, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO