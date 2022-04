It just brings back so many emotions when your childhood home is destroyed and that part of your history is erased. That pretty much describes what I'm going through right now. Although I guess technically I wasn't a child, I was 38 years old. And it wasn't my childhood home, it was Ruby's Inn and Convention Center. And if you really break it down I didn't spend a ton of time there, just two weeks. But still, it was the first place I set up shop when I moved to Missoula so I would say it's pretty much the same thing. All joking aside it looks like we're finally starting to see some action with the new hotel that will be built in the spot where Ruby's used to be.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO