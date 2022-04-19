ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Investigation Finds Kennewick Teen Took Loaded Gun to School

By John McKay
 1 day ago
The investigation that led to the weapon discovery began last Friday. Last Friday afternoon, a group of teens, ages 13-16, were walking on the sidewalk near Yoke's when a pair of adult males began to chase after them, and one of them fired a weapon. A 16-year-old was struck...

