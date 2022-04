Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg didn’t believe she was ever going to fight Kayla Harrison. The two women’s champions were in discussions for a fight earlier this year. Following Harrison’s contract expiring with PFL, there was widespread talk that she was going to sign with either Bellator or the UFC. As a result, she was quickly linked to a bout with Cyborg. Harrison even challenged the Bellator featherweight champion to a gym fight on social media at one point.

UFC ・ 13 HOURS AGO