ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Julia Roberts says being a ‘homemaker’ contributed to her 20-year absence from romantic comedies

By Melissa Roberto
foxwilmington.com
 1 day ago

It’s been 20 years since Julia Roberts starred in a romantic comedy and even the “Notting Hill” alum was surprised by that statistic. “It can’t be 20 years, can it?” Roberts, 54, asked in a new interview with The New York Times ahead of the release of her and Sean Penn’s...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
MALIBU, CA
People

Michelle Pfeiffer Explains Why She'd Never Work with Husband David E. Kelley: 'It's Too Risky'

Despite being married to one of TV's biggest creators today, Michelle Pfeiffer says she separates life from work when it comes to her relationship with David E. Kelley. The actress, 63, said she thinks working with her husband would be "too risky." Kelley, 66, a writer and producer, is known for shows like Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Big Sky and Ally McBeal.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Martha Mitchell
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Henry James
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts Praises ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ 25 Years Later: “We Really Got Lucky”

No one needed to say a little prayer for My Best Friend’s Wedding, as the romantic comedy that starred Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz was a hit out of the gate and remains beloved by viewers and castmembers alike. Ahead of director P.J. Hogan’s film, released June 20, 1997, reaching its 25th anniversary, Roberts spoke to E!’s Daily Pop on Wednesday about the enduring appeal of the project. Its plot centered on Julianne (Roberts) realizing she has feelings for longtime friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney), who is about to tie the knot with Kimmy (Diaz); this leads Julianne to pretend to be...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romantic Comedies#Romantic Comedy#The New York Times#Penn#Starz
Primetimer

Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone surprisingly slapped her while filming The Flight Attendant

“That slap? Not written in the script…. That was a Sharon Stone Specialty!” Cuoco tells TVLine of Stone, who plays her mom in Season 2. “Came outta nowhere, that was a true reaction. I was in shock, which is exactly what we used.” She adds: “That was a wild experience, and it ended up being actually kinda perfect for the scene.” ALSO: Cuoco says she developed a rash on her leg while filming Season 2.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Is ‘Completely Excited’ for Twins Hazel & Phinnaeus to Experience This Milestone That She Missed

Click here to read the full article. Julia Roberts is so thrilled that her 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, are headed to college. “I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded,” she told Extra this week. “You say that, I mean, I’m completely excited for them. It’s really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I’m just, I’m excited for them.” Roberts added that there have been some other big, exciting life changes happening for the family: they packed up and moved from...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaley Cuoco Says She Was “Devastated” After Losing ‘Knives Out 2’ Role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about a role that got away. In an interview with Glamour, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she was “devastated” after learning she didn’t land a role in Rian Johnson’s upcoming ensemble mystery Knives Out 2, which ultimately went to Kate Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco on Tackling Sobriety, Five Versions of Herself in Season Two of 'The Flight Attendant''Big Bang Theory' Book to Reveal Untold Secrets About Hit Comedy (Exclusive)'The Flight Attendant' Sets Cassie on Top-Secret Course in Season 2 Trailer “I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartbreaking tribute

Julia Roberts doesn't post often on social media but she made an exception back in September to bid a sad farewell to one of her friends. The Pretty Woman actress shared a rare and heartfelt statement in which she paid tribute to her Notting Hill director, Roger Michell, who died on 22 September aged 65. Roger's family announced his passing in a statement, although they did not disclose any information on the cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Learn More About Nicole Kidman's 4 Children

With an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and six Golden Globe Awards to her name, Nicole Kidman is no stranger to winning big, but it's safe to say that her children are her most prized possessions. In 2018, when Kidman took home a Golden Globe Award for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in "Big Little Lies," she gave a moving speech about the power of women in light of the Time's Up movement to end sexual harassment and gender inequality. She also gave a sweet shout-out to her two daughters with husband Keith Urban, Sunday and Faith, joking that they can actually watch her since she won the first award of the night. "This means my daughters are still awake, so, Sunny and Faith, I love you," she said at the time. "I'm bringing this home to you, babies!"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Marriage looks good on them! Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth have kept their relationship relatively low-key in the decade since they tied the knot. The actress and the talent agent began dating in 2010 and became engaged soon after. They married in 2011 and welcomed son Tennessee the following year. Witherspoon opened up about […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Power of the Dunst! How Jesse Plemons fell for fiancée Kirsten

When Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons step on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27, after both scoring Oscar nominations, they won’t be alone. In fact, it will be a family affair as their parents and siblings are joining them to celebrate the success of their movie “The Power of the Dog,” Page Six is told.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy