Julia Roberts says being a ‘homemaker’ contributed to her 20-year absence from romantic comedies

With an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and six Golden Globe Awards to her name, Nicole Kidman is no stranger to winning big, but it's safe to say that her children are her most prized possessions. In 2018, when Kidman took home a Golden Globe Award for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in "Big Little Lies," she gave a moving speech about the power of women in light of the Time's Up movement to end sexual harassment and gender inequality. She also gave a sweet shout-out to her two daughters with husband Keith Urban, Sunday and Faith, joking that they can actually watch her since she won the first award of the night. "This means my daughters are still awake, so, Sunny and Faith, I love you," she said at the time. "I'm bringing this home to you, babies!"

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 29 DAYS AGO