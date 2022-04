Forty-five students are heading to regionals after the District Championships in track and field held at Coral Springs High School on April 19. With 21 of their students advancing to Regionals, District Champion Maxwell Servius took first in the high jump while Michael McFarlin advanced to Regionals in the javelin, discus, and shot put. Darnell Charite also moved on by coming in third in the discus.

