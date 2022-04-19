ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Quantifying social segregation in large-scale networks

By BjÃ¸rn-Atle Reme
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe present a measure of social segregation which combines mobile phone data and income register data in Oslo, Norway. In addition to measuring the extent of social segregation, our study shows that social segregation is strong, robust, and that social networks are particularly clustered among the richest. Using location data on...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceBlog.com

How social networks manipulate public opinion

From election campaigns to the war in Ukraine, social networks are now used on a massive scale to influence public opinion. David Chavalarias, director of the Politoscope project and author of a newly released French-language book entitled Toxic Data, explains how online advocacy groups can shape the course of events in a country, even from outside its borders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
makeuseof.com

What Is Ask.fm? How the Q&A Social Network Works

Many social media apps are designed to send messages and upload posts. In 2010, Ask.fm launched with a different premise: it allowed users to send and receive questions and send answers back. But where does Ask.fm stand today and why are millions of people using it? Here's all you need...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Segregation#Data Aggregation#Social Influence#Statistics Norway#South Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

‘We will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas,’ Hungarian foreign minister says

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, reiterating the stance taken by Budapest last month.Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions from the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page on Tuesday that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.“We do not support proposals for energy sanctions against Russia,” he told the briefing. Mr Szijjarto added that this applies not only to oil and gas imports but also to cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy – in particular,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
BBC

Ukraine war: World Bank warns of 'human catastrophe' food crisis

The world faces a "human catastrophe" from a food crisis arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank president David Malpass has said. He told the BBC that record rises in food prices would push hundreds of millions people into poverty and lower nutrition, if the crisis continues. The World...
WORLD
Reuters

Special Report: Sanctioned weapons mogul who supplied Russia’s troops has ties to Philip Morris

April 21 (Reuters) - A longtime Russian business associate of American tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc - a billionaire whose holdings have included a major stake in a weapons plant supplying Russia’s military - has been sanctioned in Europe for aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Reuters review of business registries and sanctions lists.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Data-driven computational intelligence applied to dengue outbreak forecasting: a case study at the scale of the city of Natal, RN-Brazil

Dengue is recognized as a health problem that causes significant socioeconomic impacts throughout the world, affecting millions of people each year. A commonly used method for monitoring the dengue vector is to count the eggs that Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have laid in spatially distributed ovitraps. Given this approach, the present study uses a database collected from 397 ovitraps allocated across the city of Natal, RN-Brazil. The Egg Density Index for each neighborhood was computed weekly, over four complete years (from 2016 to 2019), and simultaneously analyzed with the dengue case incidence. Our results illustrate that the incidence of dengue is related to the socioeconomic level of the neighborhoods in the city of Natal. A deep learning algorithm was used to predict future dengue case incidence, either based on the previous weeks of dengue incidence or the number of eggs present in the ovitraps. The analysis reveals that ovitrap data allows earlier prediction (four to six weeks) compared to dengue incidence itself (one week). Therefore, the results validate that the quantification of Aedes aegypti eggs can be valuable for the early planning of public health interventions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Ethiopians Queue up to Volunteer for Russia's Fight in Ukraine

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The queues formed early each morning outside the Russian embassy in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Drawn by rumours on social media, young men and old, many with their military records in hand, arrived with hopes of fighting for Russia in Ukraine. What began as a trickle...
WORLD
The Independent

Private Internet Access review 2022: A VPN with proven security and lightning-fast speeds

Once the domain of spies and hoodie-wearing hackers on Nineties TV shows, VPNs are now used by regular folk to browse the web anonymously. A virtual private network routes all of your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel – a black box that nobody, besides you and the VPN service itself, can peek inside. As a tool, a VPN has many uses, from connecting to public wifi networks without exposing your device, to bypassing local or national firewalls. A VPN can help you access your Gmail account when travelling in China, where Google is blocked, or to privately access...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Top VPN joins forces with the Tor Project for a more secure internet

One of the best VPN services around right now has joined forces with the Tor Project in an attempt to build a more secure internet. The Swiss-based provider behind both ProtonVPN and ProtonMail is now actively supporting the project as a Green Onion Member. This means that both teams will work closely to improve users' experience when connecting to the Proton web apps over Tor.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy