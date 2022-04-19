ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

LIFE: As He Continues to Protest His Innocence, Convicted Rio Dell Murderer Demetrius Coleman Sentenced to Life in Prison With No Possibility of Parole

By Rhonda Parker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he loudly proclaimed that he is the real victim here, convicted murderer Demetrius Donald Dee Coleman was sentenced today to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Kelly Neel, dismissing Coleman’s claims of innocence, handed him life without possibility of parole for the August 2019 drive-by shooting of 26-year-old...

