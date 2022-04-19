ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structural insights into the peptide selectivity and activation of human neuromedin U receptors

By Chongzhao You
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuromedin U receptors (NMURs), including NMUR1 and NMUR2, are a group of Gq/11-coupled G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). NMUR1 and NMUR2 play distinct, pleiotropic physiological functions in peripheral tissues and in the central nervous system (CNS), respectively, according to their distinct tissue distributions. These receptors are stimulated by two endogenous neuropeptides, neuromedin...

Nature.com

Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structure of the human GlcNAc-1-phosphotransferase Î±Î² subunits reveals regulatory mechanism for lysosomal enzyme glycan phosphorylation

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Vertebrates use the mannose 6-phosphate (M6P)-recognition system to deliver lysosomal hydrolases to lysosomes. Key to this pathway is N-acetylglucosamine (GlcNAc)-1-phosphotransferase (PTase) that selectively adds GlcNAc-phosphate (P) to mannose residues of hydrolases. Human PTase is an Î±2Î²2Î³2 heterohexamer with a catalytic core and several peripheral domains that recognize and bind substrates. Here we report a cryo-EM structure of the catalytic core of human PTase and the identification of a hockey stick-like motif that controls activation of the enzyme. Movement of this motif out of the catalytic pocket is associated with a rearrangement of part of the peripheral domains that unblocks hydrolase glycan access to the catalytic site, thereby activating PTase. We propose that PTase fluctuates between inactive and active states in solution, and selective substrate binding of a lysosomal hydrolase through its protein-binding determinant to PTase locks the enzyme in the active state to permit glycan phosphorylation. This mechanism would help ensure that only N-linked glycans of lysosomal enzymes are phosphorylated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Preparation of dual-cross network polymers by the knitting method and evaluation of their mechanical properties

Bulk copolymerization of alkyl acrylates and cyclodextrin (CD) host monomers produced a single movable cross-network (SC). The CD units acted as movable crosslinking points in the obtained SC elastomer. Introducing movable crosslinks into a poly(ethyl acrylate/butyl acrylate) copolymer resulted in good toughness (Gf) and stress dispersion. Here, to improve the Young's modulus (E) and Gf of movable cross-network elastomers, the bulk copolymerization of liquid alkyl acrylate monomer swelling in SC gave another type of movable cross-network elastomer with penetrating polymers (SCPs). Moreover, the bulk copolymerization of alkyl acrylate and the CD monomer in the presence of SC resulted in dual cross-network (DC) elastomers. The Gf of the DC elastomer with a suitable weight % (wt%) of the secondary movable cross-network polymer was higher than those of the SCP or SC elastomers. The combination of suitable hydrophobicity and glass transition of the secondary network was important for improving Gf. Small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) indicated that the DC elastomers exhibited heterogeneity at the nanoscale. The DC elastomers showed a significantly broader relaxation time distribution than the SC and SCP elastomers. Thus, the nanoscale heterogeneity and broader relaxation time distribution were important to increase Gf. This method to fabricate SCP and DC elastomers with penetrating polymers would be applicable to improve the Gf of conventional polymeric materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Juxtamembrane 2 mimic peptide competitively inhibits mitochondrial trafficking and activates ROS-mediated apoptosis pathway to exert anti-tumor effects

Our previous study demonstrates that a juxtamembrane 2 (JM2) mimic peptide can inhibit proliferation and induce apoptosis of tumor cells. However, the mechanism remains unclear. In this study, JM2 is found to suppress the growth of 4T1 breast tumors by inducing apoptosis and inhibiting the proliferation of 4T1 tumor cells. Further study indicates that JM2 can stimulate the mitochondria to gather near the microtubule-organizing center of tumor cells and subsequently induce ROS-induced ROS release responses, which results in mitochondrial dysfunction and mitochondria-mediated apoptosis. In addition, JM2 can arrest cell cycle in S phase by regulating the expression of cell cycle-related proteins and consequently inhibit proliferation of tumor cells. Then, a previously designed JM2 grafted hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable hydrogel system (HA-JM2) is injected in a breast tumor-resected model and the HA-JM2 hydrogel can inhibit the malignant proliferation of residual tumor cells and suppress the breast tumor recurrence. These findings not only confirm the application potentials of JM2 in anti-tumor therapy and tumor post-surgery treatments but also provide greater understanding on the mechanisms by which JM2 inhibits tumor growth.
CANCER
#Science And Technology#Selectivity#Peptides#Acetylcholine Receptor#Nms#Cns#Nmur
Nature.com

Activating lattice oxygen in NiFe-based (oxy)hydroxide for water electrolysis

Transition metal oxides or (oxy)hydroxides have been intensively investigated as promising electrocatalysts for energy and environmental applications. Oxygen in the lattice was reported recently to actively participate in surface reactions. Herein, we report a sacrificial template-directed approach to synthesize Mo-doped NiFe (oxy)hydroxide with modulated oxygen activity as an enhanced electrocatalyst towards oxygen evolution reaction (OER). The obtained MoNiFe (oxy)hydroxide displays a high mass activity of 1910 A/gmetal at the overpotential of 300"‰mV. The combination of density functional theory calculations and advanced spectroscopy techniques suggests that the Mo dopant upshifts the O 2p band and weakens the metal-oxygen bond of NiFe (oxy)hydroxide, facilitating oxygen vacancy formation and shifting the reaction pathway for OER. Our results provide critical insights into the role of lattice oxygen in determining the activity of (oxy)hydroxides and demonstrate tuning oxygen activity as a promising approach for constructing highly active electrocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Integrated DNA and RNA sequencing reveals early drivers involved in metastasis of gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is the second cause of cancer-related death and metastasis is an important cause of death. Considering difficulties in searching for metastatic driver mutations, we tried a novel strategy here. We conducted an integrative genomic analysis on GC and identified early drivers lead to metastasis. Whole-exome sequencing (WES), transcriptomes sequencing and targeted-exome sequencing (TES) were performed on tumors and matched normal tissues from 432 Chinese GC patients, especially the comparative analysis between higher metastatic-potential (HMP) group with T1 stage and lymph-node metastasis, and lower metastatic-potential (LMP) group without lymph-nodes or distant metastasis. HMP group presented higher mutation load and heterogeneity, enrichment in immunosuppressive signaling, more immune cell infiltration than LMP group. An integrated mRNA-lncRNA signature based on differentially expressed genes was constructed and its prognostic value was better than traditional TNM stage. We identified 176 candidate prometastatic mutations by WES and selected 8 genes for following TES. Mutated TP53 and MADCAM1 were significantly associated with poor metastasis-free survival. We further demonstrated that mutated MADCAM1 could not only directly promote cancer cells migration, but also could trigger tumor metastasis by establishing immunosuppressive microenvironment, including promoting PD-L1-mediated immune escape and reprogramming tumor-associated macrophages by regulating CCL2 through Akt/mTOR axis. In conclusion, GCs with different metastatic-potential are distinguishable at the genetic level and we revealed a number of potential metastatic driver mutations. Driver mutations in early-onset metastatic GC could promote metastasis by establishing an immunosuppressive microenvironment. This study provided possibility for future target therapy of GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Trefoil factor 3 promotes pancreatic carcinoma progression via WNT pathway activation mediated by enhanced WNT ligand expression

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a major cause of cancer-related mortality with a dismal prognosis that has changed little over the past few decades. Further understanding of the molecular pathology of PDAC progression is urgently required in order to improve the prognosis of patients with PDAC. Herein, it was observed that trefoil factor 3 (TFF3) expression was elevated in PDAC, and was positively correlated with a worse overall patient survival outcome. Forced expression of TFF3 promoted oncogenic functions of PDAC cells in vitro including cell proliferation, survival, foci formation, cancer stem cell-like behavior and invasion, ex vivo colony growth in 3D-Matrigel, and xenograft growth in vivo. Depletion or pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 inhibited these same processes. RNA-Seq analysis and subsequent mechanistic analyses demonstrated that TFF3 increased the expression of various WNT ligands to mediate WNT pathway activation required for TFF3-stimulated PDAC progression. Combined pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 and WNT signaling significantly attenuated PDAC xenograft growth and potentiated the therapeutic efficacy of gemcitabine in both ex vivo and in vivo models. Hence, a mechanistic basis for combined inhibition of pathways enhancing PDAC progression is provided and suggests that inhibition of TFF3 may assist to ameliorate outcomes in PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Persistent half-metallic ferromagnetism in a (111)-oriented manganite superlattice

We employ electronic structure calculations to show that a (111)-oriented (LaMnO3)12âˆ£(SrMnO3)6 superlattice retains a half-metallic ferromagnetic character despite its large thickness. We link this behaviour to the strain and the octahedral connectivity between the layers. This also gives rise to breathing modes, which are coupled to charge and spin oscillations, whose components have a pure eg character. Most interestingly, the magnetisation reaches its maximum value inside the LaMnO3 region and not at the interface, which is fundamentally different from what observed for the (001) orientation. The inter-atomic exchange coupling shows that the magnetic order arises from the double-exchange mechanism, despite competing interactions inside the SrMnO3 region. Finally, the van Vleck distortions and the spin oscillations are crucially affected by the variation of Hund's exchange and charge doping, which allows us to speculate that our system behaves as a Hund's metal, creating an interesting connection between manganites and nickelates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Next generation automated traceless cell chromatography platform for GMP-compliant cell isolation and activation

Large-scale target cell isolation from patient blood preparations is one of the critical operations during drug product manufacturing for personalized cell therapy in immuno-oncology. Use of high-affinity murine antibody coated magnetic nanoparticles that remain on isolated cells is the current standard applied for this purpose. Here, we present the transformation of previously described technology -Â non-magnetic immunoaffinity column chromatography-based cell selection with reversible reagents into a new clinical-grade cell isolation platform called Automated Traceless Cell affinity chromatography (ATC). ATC is a fully closed and GMP-compliant cell selection and manufacturing system. Reversibility of reagents enables (sequential) positive cell selection, optionally in combination with depletion columns, enabling capture of highly specific cell subsets. Moreover, synergy with other Streptamer-based technologies allows novel uses beyond cell isolation including integrated and automated on-column target cell activation. In conclusion, ATC technology is an innovative as well as versatile platform to select, stimulate and modify cells for clinical manufacturing and downstream therapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy and interfering with intestinal aGVHD, a mouse model of aGVHD was established. CB6F1 micewere intravenously injected with a suspension of mononuclear cells derived from BALB/c donor mouse bone marrow and splenic tissue after treatment with 60Co X-rays. After treatment with different doses of baicalin for 15Â days, the survival time, serum TNF-Î± and IL-10 levels, and autophagy markers levels in the intestine were assessed. A cell model of intestinal barrier dysfunction was also used to verify the effect of baicalin. The results showed that baicalin significantly prolonged the survival time, significantly reduced the aGVHD pathology score and clinical score by decreasing the TNF-Î± level with increasing the IL-10 level compared with the control. Transmission electron microscopy examination showed that baicalin treatment increased the number of autophagic vacuoles and led to the recovery of mitochondrial structures in the intestinal mucosal epithelial cells of mice and in Caco-2 cells. Western blotting results showed that baicalin treatment enhanced autophagy in vivo by regulating the AMPK/mTOR autophagy pathway. Similar results were observed in vitro in Caco-2 cells. Furthermore, the effect of baicalin was reduced after combination treatment with the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine(3-MA). Baicalin can decrease the severity of small intestinal aGVHD by regulating autophagy by influencing imbalances in inflammatory cytokine levels and mucosal barrier damage, thus baicalin may have potential as a new treatment for aGVHD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Golgi apparatus-targeted aggregation-induced emission luminogens for effective cancer photodynamic therapy

Golgi apparatus (GA) oxidative stress induced by in situ reactive oxygen species (ROS) could severely damage the morphology and function of GA, which may open up an avenue for effective photodynamic therapy (PDT). However, due to the lack of effective design strategy, photosensitizers (PSs) with specific GA targeting ability are in high demand and yet quite challenging. Herein, we report an aggregation-induced emission luminogen (AIEgen) based PS (TPE-PyT-CPS) that can effectively target the GA via caveolin/raft mediated endocytosis with a Pearson correlation coefficient up to 0.98. Additionally, the introduction of pyrene into TPE-PyT-CPS can reduce the energy gap between the lowest singlet state (S1) and the lowest triplet state (T1) (Î”EST) and exhibits enhanced singlet oxygen generation capability. GA fragmentation and cleavage of GA proteins (p115/GM130) are observed upon light irradiation. Meanwhile, the apoptotic pathway is activated through a crosstalk between GA oxidative stress and mitochondria in HeLa cells. More importantly, GA targeting TPE-T-CPS show better PDT effect than its non-GA-targeting counterpart TPE-PyT-PS, even though they possess very close ROS generation rate. This work provides a strategy for the development of PSs with specific GA targeting ability, which is of great importance for precise and effective PDT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Bottlenecks and opportunities for synthetic biology biosafety standards

The lack of innovative standards for biosafety in synthetic biology is an unresolved policy gap that limits many potential applications in synthetic biology. We argue that a massive support for standardization in biosafety is required for synthetic biology to flourish. Standards in synthetic biology. As synthetic biology aims to make...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimizing maturity and dose of iPSC-derived dopamine progenitor cell therapy for Parkinson's disease

In pursuit of treating Parkinson's disease with cell replacement therapy, differentiated induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) are an ideal source of midbrain dopaminergic (mDA) cells. We previously established a protocol for differentiating iPSC-derived post-mitotic mDA neurons capable of reversing 6-hydroxydopamine-induced hemiparkinsonism in rats. In the present study, we transitioned the iPSC starting material and defined an adapted differentiation protocol for further translation into a clinical cell transplantation therapy. We examined the effects of cellular maturity on survival and efficacy of the transplants by engrafting mDA progenitors (cryopreserved at 17 days of differentiation, D17), immature neurons (D24), and post-mitotic neurons (D37) into immunocompromised hemiparkinsonian rats. We found that D17 progenitors were markedly superior to immature D24 or mature D37 neurons in terms of survival, fiber outgrowth and effects on motor deficits. Intranigral engraftment to the ventral midbrain demonstrated that D17 cells had a greater capacity than D24 cells to innervate over long distance to forebrain structures, including the striatum. When D17 cells were assessed across a wide dose range (7,500-450,000 injected cells per striatum), there was a clear dose response with regards to numbers of surviving neurons, innervation, and functional recovery. Importantly, although these grafts were derived from iPSCs, we did not observe teratoma formation or significant outgrowth of other cells in any animal. These data support the concept that human iPSC-derived D17 mDA progenitors are suitable for clinical development with the aim of transplantation trials in patients with Parkinson's disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

HtrA2/Omi mitigates NAFLD in high-fat-fed mice by ameliorating mitochondrial dysfunction and restoring autophagic flux

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver metabolic syndrome which affects millions of people worldwide. Recently, improving mitochondrial function and autophagic ability have been proposed as a means to prevent NAFLD. It has been previously described that high-temperature requirement protein A2 (HtrA2/Omi) favors mitochondrial homeostasis and autophagy in hepatocytes. Thus, we explored the effects of HtrA2/Omi on regulating mitochondrial function and autophagy during NAFLD development. High-fat diet (HFD)-induced NAFLD in mice and free fatty acids (FFAs)-induced hepatocytes steatosis in vitro were established. Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) in vivo and plasmid in vitro were used to restore HtrA2/Omi expression. In this study, we reported that HtrA2/Omi expression considerably decreased in liver tissues from the HFD-induced NAFLD model and in L02 cells with FFA-treated. However, restoring HtrA2/Omi ameliorated hepatic steatosis, confirming by improved serum lipid profiles, glucose homeostasis, insulin resistance, histopathological lipid accumulation, and the gene expression related to lipid metabolism. Moreover, HtrA2/Omi also attenuated HFD-mediated mitochondrial dysfunction and autophagic blockage. TEM analysis revealed that liver mitochondrial structure and autophagosome formation were improved in hepatic HtrA2/Omi administration mice compared to HFD mice. And hepatic HtrA2/Omi overexpression enhanced mitochondrial fatty acid Î²-oxidation gene expression, elevated LC3II protein levels, induced LC3 puncta, and decreased SQSTM1/p62 protein levels. Furthermore, hepatic HtrA2/Omi increased respiratory exchange ratio and heat production in mice. Finally, HtrA2/Omi overexpression by plasmid significantly diminished lipid accumulation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and autophagic inhibition in FFA-treated L02 hepatocytes. Taken together, we demonstrated that HtrA2/Omi was a potential candidate for the treatment of NAFLD via improving mitochondrial functions, as well as restoring autophagic flux.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

VDAC1 regulates neuronal cell loss after retinal trauma injury by a mitochondria-independent pathway

The voltage-dependent anion channel 1 (VDAC1) was first described as a mitochondrial porin that mediates the flux of metabolites and ions, thereby integrating both cell survival and death signals. In the nervous system, the functional roles of VDAC1 remain poorly understood. Herein, the rat retina was employed to study VDAC1. First, it was observed that even subtle changes in VDAC1 levels affect neuronal survival, inducing severe alterations in the retinal morphology. We next examined the regulation of VDAC1 after traumatic retinal injury. After mechanical trauma, SOD1 translocates towards the nucleus, which is insufficient to contain the consequences of oxidative stress, as determined by the evaluation of protein carbonylation. Using in vitro models of oxidative stress and mechanical injury in primary retinal cell cultures, it was possible to determine that inhibition of VDAC1 oligomerization by 4"²-diisothiocyano-2,2"²-disulfonic acid stilbene (DIDS) rescues cell viability, impacting microglial cell activation. We next focused on the regulation of VDAC1 after retinal mechanical injury. VDAC1 was promptly upregulated 2"‰h after lesion in the plasma membrane and endoplasmic reticulum rather than in the mitochondria, and multimers of VDAC1 were assembled after lesion. DIDS intraocular application decreased apoptosis and prevented microglial polarization, which confirmed in vitro observations. Considering the role of microglia in neuroinflammation, multiplex evaluation of cytokines showed that DIDS application disorganized the inflammatory response 2"‰h after the lesion, matching the fast regulation of VDAC1. Taken together, data disclosed that fine regulation of VDAC1 influences neuronal survival, and pharmacological inhibition after trauma injury has neuroprotective effects. This protection may be attributed to the effects on VDAC1 abnormal accumulation in the plasma membrane, thereby controlling the activation of microglial cells. We concluded that VDAC1 is a putative therapeutic target in neuronal disorders since it integrates both death and survival cellular signaling.
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells revealed fetal programming due to chorioamnionitis

Although chorioamnionitis (CAM) has been demonstrated to be associated with numerous short- and long-term morbidities, the precise mechanisms remain unclear. One of the reasons for this is the lack of appropriate models for analyzing the relationship between the fetal environment and chorioamnionitis and fetal programming in humans. In this study, we aimed to clarify the fetal programming caused by CAM using the gene expression profiles of UCMSCs. From nine preterm neonates with CAM (n"‰="‰4) or without CAM (n"‰="‰5), we established UCMSCs. The gene expression profiles obtained by RNA-seq analysis revealed distinctive changes in the CAM group USMSCs. The UCMSCs in the CAM group had a myofibroblast-like phenotype with significantly increased expression levels of myofibroblast-related genes, including Î±-smooth muscle actin (p"‰<"‰0.05). In the pathway analysis, the genes involved in DNA replication and G1 to S cell cycle control were remarkably decreased, suggesting that cellular proliferation was impaired, as confirmed by the cellular proliferation assay (p"‰<"‰0.01"“0.05). Pathway analysis revealed that genes related to white fat cell differentiation were significantly increased. Our results could explain the long-term outcomes of patients who were exposed to CAM and revealed that UCMSCs could be an in vitro model of fetal programming affected by CAM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High serum concentrations of growth differentiation factor-15 and their association with Crohn's disease and a low skeletal muscle index

Sarcopenia comprises a low skeletal muscle index (SMI) and low muscle strength (MS) or low physical function. Many sarcopenia biomarkers have been reported. With Crohn's disease (CD), a low SMI is predictive of intestinal complications. Therefore, many CD studies have reported that sarcopenia is defined by SMI alone. This study investigated the sarcopenia frequency by assessing the SMI and MS of Japanese patients with CD and biomarkers predicting a low SMI. We evaluated the SMI using a bioelectrical impedance analysis, handgrip strength, and C-reactive protein, albumin, interleukin-6, tumor necrosis factor-Î±, growth differentiation factor (GDF)-8, and GDF-15 levels as biomarker candidates for 78 CD patients at our hospital. Sarcopenia and a low SMI were observed in 7.7% and 42.3% of the patients, respectively. There was a significant difference in the GDF-15 levels of the low SMI group and normal group according to the multivariate analysis (P"‰="‰0.028; odds ratio [OR], 1.001; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.000"“1.002). When evaluated by sex, males exhibited a negative correlation between the GDF-15 level and SMI (Pearson's r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.414; P"‰="‰0.0031), and the multivariate analysis indicated a significant difference in the GDF-15 levels (P"‰="‰0.011; OR, 1.001; 95% CI 1.000"“1.002). GDF-15 levels may indicate a low SMI with CD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Amygdalin potentiates the anti-cancer effect of Sorafenib on Ehrlich ascites carcinoma and ameliorates the associated liver damage

The burden of cancer diseases is increasing every year, therefore, the demands to figure out novel drugs that can retain antitumor properties have been raised. This study aimed to investigate the anti-tumor properties of amygdalin (Amy) against Ehrlich ascites carcinoma (EAC) bearing mice and its protective properties against liver damage. Amy and the standard anticancer drug Sorafenib (Sor) were given alone or in combination to Swiss albino female mice that had been injected with EAC cells. Biochemical parameters of liver function (AST, ALT, GGT, total protein, albumin), tumor volume, oxidative stress [malondialdehyde, (MDA)] and antioxidative [superoxide dismutase (SOD), and reduced glutathioneÂ (GSH)] markers were measured. The hepatic expression of the antioxidant-related gene [nuclear factor erythroid-2-related factor 2 (Nrf2)], the migration-related gene [matrix metalloprotease 9 (MMP9)], and the angiogenesis-related gene [vascular endothelial growth factorÂ (VEGF)] were evaluated by qPCR. The results revealed that EAC-bearing mice treated with Amy and/or Sor showed a decrease in the tumor burden and hepatic damage as evidenced by (1) decreased tumor volume, number of viable tumor cells; (2) increased number of dead tumor cells; (3) restored the liver function parameters; (4) reduced hepatic MDA levels; (5) enhanced hepatic GSH and SOD levels; (6) upregulated expression of Nrf2; (7) downregulated expression of MMP9 and VEGF, and (8) improved hepatic structure. Among all treatments, mice co-treated with Amy (orally) and Sor (intraperitoneally) showed the best effect. With these results, we concluded that the Amy improved the antitumor effect of Sor and had a protective role on liver damage induced by EAC in mice.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lactate promotes the growth of patient-derived organoids from hepatopancreatobiliary cancers via ENO1/HIF1Î± pathway and does not affect their drug sensitivities

The long culture duration of patient-derived organoids (PDOs) have severely limited their clinical applications. The aim of this study was to determine the effect of lactate supplementation on the growth, genetic profiles and drug sensitivities of PDOs from hepatopancreatobiliary tumors. LM3, Huh7, Panc02, and RBE cell lines were cultured as organoids in the presence or absence of lactate, and total protein was extracted to measure the expression of Î±-enolase (ENO1), hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF1Î±), AKT, and PI3 kinase (PI3K). Thirteen hepatopancreatobiliary tumor specimens were collected during surgical resection and cultured as PDOs with or without l-lactate. Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining and immunohistochemical staining were performed on the original tissues and PDOs to compare their pathological structures, and their genetic profiles were analyzed by whole-exome sequencing (WES). The sensitivity of the PDOs to gemcitabine, 5-fluorouracil, cisplatin, paclitaxel, ivosidenib, infigratinib, and lenvatinib were evaluated in terms of cell viability. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated and co-cultured with PDOs to test the sensitivity of PDOs to tislelizumab. The addition of 20"‰mM lactate significantly promoted the growth of LM3 and Huh 7 organoids by 217% and 36%, respectively, compared to the control group, and the inhibition of lactate transporter decreased their growth. The HIF1Î±/ENO1/AKT/PI3K pathway was also activated by lactate. The inhibition of enolase also partly decreased the growth of organoids treated with lactate. Furthermore, 20"‰mM lactate increased the viability of 9 PDOs from 135% to 317% without affecting their pathological features. The genetic similarity, in terms of single nucleotide variations, insertions, and deletions, between original tissues and lactate-treated PDOs ranged from 83.2% to 94.1%, and that between the untreated and lactate-treated PDOs was at least 93.2%. Furthermore, the addition of lactate did not significantly change the dose"“response curves of the PDOs to chemotherapeutic drugs, targeted drugs, and immune checkpoint inhibitor, especially for the drugs to which the cells were sensitive. Thus, lactate can be added to the culture medium of PDOs to promote their growth without altering their genetic profiles and drug sensitivities.
CANCER

