Galveston, TX

How even the smallest parts of the massive Ike Dike plan will impact Galveston

By Emily Foxhall
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGALVESTON — Federal engineers envisioned a massive version of the “Ike Dike” plan to protect the region from hurricane storm surge. It’s currently sitting with...

www.chron.com

MySanAntonio

Texans to see 'empty store shelves' this weekend due to Abbott border inspections

Texans will start seeing empty shelves at grocery stores this weekend due to delays caused by Gov. Greg Abbott's increased border inspections of commercial trucks entering from Mexico. Roughly $150 million worth of fruit and vegetables were stalled south of the U.S.-Mexico border, the Texas International Produce Association reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX
Government
KSLTV

How to make water conservation part of your yard work plan

WEST JORDAN, Utah—With the arrival of much warmer temperatures, plenty of Utahns have gardening and yard work on their minds for the weekend. It’s a good time for preparation, but water conservation needs to be part of every plan we make. There are a lot of great examples...
UTAH STATE
#Infrastructure#Hurricanes
Houston Chronicle

The Niihau Incident: When a Japanese war pilot crash-landed on a Hawaii island during the Pearl Harbor attack

During the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Japanese pilots were given instructions that if they were in trouble, to fly 30 minutes to Niihau — a small island off Kauai they thought was uninhabited — and wait for a submarine to pick them up at night. One first-class Japanese Zero pilot, Shigenori Nishikaichi, would need to stop in Niihau.
HAWAII STATE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Houston Chronicle

Flesh-eating bacteria could increase threefold at a popular Hawaii spot, Ala Wai Canal

As ocean temperatures rise under climate change, one of Hawaii’s most prominent places may see an increase in a rare flesh-eating bacteria, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Built in 1928, the Ala Wai Canal was constructed in Honolulu to drain what was then swamplands and rice paddies into the Pacific Ocean. It served an important part in the creation of Waikiki Beach, as what was once wetlands became a prime tourist destination.
HAWAII STATE
KVUE

No, Texas' Colorado River is not America's 'most endangered river'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recently, ABC reported that the Colorado River is "the most endangered river in the U.S." But several cities in Texas are drawing water from a Colorado River. So what gives?. The answer? These are two different rivers: they just share a name. The Colorado River...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Luxe, historical Galveston Bay estate on market for $8.8M

LA PORTE, Texas – You might be a little confused about where you are when you look at the home for sale at 102 South R Street in La Porte. The massive abode, built in 1930, has a style reminiscent of the Hamptons, but we suppose the palm trees give away its true Gulf Coast location.
LA PORTE, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley and Central Texas elected officials file Amicus Curiae against Texas Central Railroad

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Opponents of the Texas Central High-Speed Rail project continue to put pressure on the rail company. The latest action against the railway comes nearly two weeks after a court filing revealed that Central Texas Railroad has tax issues with several Brazos Valley counties. According to documents filed with the Supreme Court of Texas, attorneys representing Dallas, Ellis, Navarro, Freestone, Limestone, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Waller, and Harris Counties say the railway owes $622,978 in taxes and counting. Ellis County is still in the process of determining the exact amount of back taxes owed.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

