How even the smallest parts of the massive Ike Dike plan will impact Galveston

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Opponents of the Texas Central High-Speed Rail project continue to put pressure on the rail company. The latest action against the railway comes nearly two weeks after a court filing revealed that Central Texas Railroad has tax issues with several Brazos Valley counties. According to documents filed with the Supreme Court of Texas, attorneys representing Dallas, Ellis, Navarro, Freestone, Limestone, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Waller, and Harris Counties say the railway owes $622,978 in taxes and counting. Ellis County is still in the process of determining the exact amount of back taxes owed.
