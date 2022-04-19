How even the smallest parts of the massive Ike Dike plan will impact Galveston

As ocean temperatures rise under climate change, one of Hawaii’s most prominent places may see an increase in a rare flesh-eating bacteria, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Built in 1928, the Ala Wai Canal was constructed in Honolulu to drain what was then swamplands and rice paddies into the Pacific Ocean. It served an important part in the creation of Waikiki Beach, as what was once wetlands became a prime tourist destination.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO