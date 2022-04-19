ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida Doctor Hailed a Hero After Saving Man Bleeding on Side of Highway

By Alyssa Hyman
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Florida doctor says he was at the right place at the right time when he stepped in to help a man bleeding out on the side of the highway over the weekend. Dr. Miguel Ribe, an emergency medicine resident at Jackson Memorial, said he was driving with his fiance...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 2

South Florida Sun Sentinel

He’s charged in a 151 mph crash that killed 6. Deputies say he recorded himself driving 182 mph weeks before.

Two weeks before a teen was involved in a 151 mph crash that killed six people in West Delray, he was going even faster in his luxury car on Interstate 95 — reaching speeds of 182 mph, authorities say in newly released court documents. The teen, Noah Galle, posted a video of himself in his BMW M5 driving 182 mph on I-95 earlier in the month before the deadly Jan. 28 crash, according to a ...
People

Teenaged Good Samaritan Dies Trying to Save Driver Who Crashed into Florida Canal

Two Florida teenagers are dead after one crashed their car into a local canal, and the other jumped in to save him. On Tuesday after 10 p.m., a lost 18-year-old driving a Lexus — later identified as Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy — plunged into a Sunrise canal, WSVN reported. Krishnamurthy was reportedly leaving a basketball game and heading to a Taco Bell at the time of the incident. He was getting directions while on his phone when he crashed, according to the outlet.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Wrong Way Crash On Turnpike In Palm Beach, Two Dead

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two men were killed in a wrong way crash on the Florida Turnpike early Friday morning in Palm Beach County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old man from Weston was heading south in the shoulder of northbound lanes, straddling the inside lane. As he neared Glades Road, he collided head-on with a car driven by a 43-year-old West Palm Beach man. Both drivers died. Their names have not been released.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

2 Killed in Wrong Way Crash on Florida's Turnpike: FHP

A wrong way crash Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County claimed to lives of two people. Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the crash took place just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. According to a report from the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA

