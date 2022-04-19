ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity Health to Acquire MercyOne

Cover picture for the articleThe agreement unifies the health system with Trinity Health becoming the sole parent of all its facilities and assets. — MercyOne is set to be acquired by Trinity Health after an agreement with CommonSpirit Health was announced today. All facilities and assets of the Iowa-based health system will...

