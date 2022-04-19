ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seede selected for graduate award from The Association of Former Students

Cover picture for the articleRaiyan Seede, a doctoral student in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University, was selected for the 2022 Association of Former Students Distinguished Graduate Student Award for Excellence in Research — Doctoral. This award will be presented at a ceremony...

#Graduate Students#Texas A M University#College#The Army Research Office#Chevron
