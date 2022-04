Christian Eriksen is on Tottenham Hotspur supporters’ minds right now, and not just because Spurs are set to play at Brentford this Saturday in the late Premier League match. Eriksen’s incredible run of form for Brentford lately is second only to his stunning return to football in the first place, after his cardiac arrest incident during the EUROs this past summer. Eriksen took some time to bed in and get acclimated to high level football after he signed his short term deal with Brentford, but has been hugely important for the Bees who have won five of their last six matches.

