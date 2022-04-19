ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

New Services Available at Senior Center and Magnolia Park Family Resource Center

Garden Grove, California
Garden Grove, California
 3 days ago

The City’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center and Magnolia Park Family Resource Center are now providing free enrollment assistance for health care and social services with Community Health Initiative of Orange County, and free dental services for adults and children with Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County.

Community Health Initiative of Orange County is providing free enrollment assistance for Medi-Cal, Medicare Advantage Plans, CalFresh, CalWorks, Covered California, and General Relief. Locations, dates, and times are below:

• H. Louis Lake Senior Center, 11300 Stanford Avenue – Third Thursday of the month, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call (714) 741-5253 for appointments.

• Magnolia Park Family Resource Center, 11402 Magnolia Street – Fourth Tuesday of the month, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Call (714) 530-7413 for appointments.

Walk-ins are available after 1:00 p.m. Visit www.ggcity.org/community-services for a list of required documents. Call Community Health Initiative of Orange County at (855) 927-8333 for more information.

Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County is expanding and offering dental services for the entire family. An information booth will be available at the H. Louis Lake Senior Center, located at 11300 Stanford Avenue, on Wednesday, April 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and on Monday, May 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mobile dental clinic locations, dates, and times are below:

• H. Louis Lake Senior Center, 11300 Stanford Avenue – June 2, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Magnolia Park Family Resource Center, 11402 Magnolia Street – Third Tuesday of the month, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Call (714) 537-0700 for appointments or visit www.ggcity.org/community-services for more information.

For general information, contact Yolanda Alvarado, Community Services Coordinator, at yolandaa@ggcity.org or (714) 741-5776.

ABOUT

Garden Grove is a city in northern Orange County, California, located 34 miles (55 km) southeast of the city of Los Angeles in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The population was 170,883 at the 2010 United States Census. State Route 22, also known as the Garden Grove Freeway, passes through the city in an east–west direction. The western portion of the city is known as West Garden Grove.

