Phoenix, AZ

Ballet Arizona's performance of Juan Gabriel

By Kemmie Ryan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStep into the studio as Ballet Arizona dancers prepare to step into the spotlight! On the evening of April 22, starting at 7pm, the company lets you peek behind the curtain of its performance of Juan...

WAVY News 10

American Ballet Theatre’s Don Quixote

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Arts Festival’s 25th Anniversary Season gets underway this weekend when the American Ballet Theatre performs Don Quixote at Chrysler Hall!. Principal dancer Christine Shevchenko shared her thoughts on this weekend’s show, what it’s like to perform and her thoughts on family and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
New Jersey Stage

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Celebrates Movie Musicals with "Something's Coming"

(OCEAN, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) returns to the Axelrod PAC stage the weekend of April 8-10 with suites from West Side Story, An American in Paris, The Sound of Music and more in a new show called “Something’s Coming.” Under the direction of AXCBT director Gabriel Chajnik, “Something’s Coming” will capture iconic moments from 10 favorite movie musicals. The cast includes over a dozen dancers from the AXCBT company as well as special guest dancers from the Sarasota Ballet, The Metropolitan Opera, The Ailey School and others.
PERFORMING ARTS
Jessica Pratt Leads Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s ‘I Puritani’

On April 19, the Teatro dell Opera di Roma will premiere a new production of Bellini’s “Il Puritani.”. The production, which will be broadcast on Rai Radio3, will be conducted by Roberto Abbado and will be directed by Andrea De Rosa. The new production will see set design by Nicolas Bovey, costumes by Mariano Tufano, and lighting by Pasquale Mari.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Met moves Donizetti opera to decaying American town

Call it bel canto in the Rust Belt.The Metropolitan Opera’s new production of “Lucia di Lammermoor” plucks the ill-fated heroine out of the Scottish hills where Sir Walter Scott placed her in his 1819 novel and where Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti kept her in his opera 16 years later.Instead, director Simon Stone has transplanted her to a contemporary American town whose once-prosperous residents are suffering the effects of economic decline and where the pharmacy and pawnshop are among the only thriving businesses.“It can feel relaxing to escape and go to a Donizetti opera that’s set in a previous era,”...
THEATER & DANCE

