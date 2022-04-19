ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

7 smart reasons to choose WCC

By WCC Communications
wccnet.edu
 3 days ago

Why attend Washtenaw Community College? There are so many reasons that we couldn’t fit them all into the Summer 2022 edition of Launch magazine. But here's a solid "7 Smart Reasons to Choose WCC" to get you started:. Tuition at WCC is among the lowest in the state...

www.wccnet.edu

Comments / 0

Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
ADVOCACY
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
MarketRealist

How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
COLLEGES
Lookout Santa Cruz

Program Assistant

COMPENSATION: 20 hours per week at $17 - $20 per hour. BENEFITS: Medical stipend available as needed and negotiable. Paid time-off/flex holidays available. OFFICE LOCATIONS: Pajaro, Watsonville and Live Oak (Remote work accessibility/flexibility available) OUR VISION & MISSION: We envision relationships based on mutual respect and dignity leading to healthier,...
JOBS
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

California College of the Arts staff, adjuncts to receive wage hikes under new contracts

In the latest, local reflection of a growing nationwide labor movement, two unions have ratified contracts with the California College of the Arts. The membership units, both affiliated with the Service Employees International Union Local 1021, represent staff and adjunct employees at the college. This is a first contract for the staff employees, who voted to unionize in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The 74

Grants to Expand Tutoring & Other Innovations for Students

As schools head into the final quarter, exhausted teachers and administrators are completing their third consecutive year disrupted by the pandemic. Assessments and other year-end data will provide a more complete accounting of the state of American education, but the evidence to date is disturbing.  In aggregate, students are struggling with their early reading, with […]
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Gap Year Jobs That Prepare Students for Law School

Spring is a time of transition, with a new crop of college graduates about to enter the workforce while others finish programs and fellowships. Whether you are about to take a gap year before attending law school or are already in the workforce, it’s worth thinking about how best to position yourself to apply to law school.
EDUCATION

