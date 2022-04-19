Open Mic Night May 5

As the Hoboken community continues to pick up the pieces of the Chambord building fire this past December 2021, The Pulse with Peter B and Pilsener Haus Biergarten will be sponsoring a benefit on Saturday, March 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. for the businesses lost in the fire. The building was a home and base of operations to Hudson County artists and musicians such as Debra Devi.
After two years without a full performance, Naperville Central High School’s (NCHS) annual Drumshow returned to the stage for public performance. The cast, made up of 12 high school students, prepped for months ahead of performances the weekend of April 8. Welcome Return. Every morning at six a.m., starting...
Comments / 0