Energy Industry

Reversible Power-to-Gas systems for energy conversion and storage

By Gunther Glenk
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the transition to decarbonized energy systems, Power-to-Gas (PtG) processes have the potential to connect the existing markets for electricity and hydrogen. Specifically, reversible PtG systems can convert electricity to hydrogen at times of ample power supply, yet they can also operate in the reverse direction to deliver electricity during times...

www.nature.com

24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sonnen to offer cheap power to German homes which install solar

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Solar battery maker sonnen said on Thursday that it will offer retail buyers of new rooftop photovoltaic systems in Germany an inexpensive power supply from the third quarter of 2022. Berlin has passed renewable power legislation to speed up the country’s transition to low-carbon fuels and eliminate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
State
Texas State
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergence of novel cephalopod gene regulation and expression through large-scale genome reorganization

Coleoid cephalopods (squid, cuttlefish, octopus) have the largest nervous system among invertebrates that together with many lineage-specific morphological traits enables complex behaviors. The genomic basis underlying these innovations remains unknown. Using comparative and functional genomics in the model squid Euprymna scolopes, we reveal the unique genomic, topological, and regulatory organization of cephalopod genomes. We show that coleoidÂ cephalopod genomes have been extensively restructured compared to other animals, leading to the emergence of hundreds of tightly linked and evolutionary unique gene clusters (microsyntenies). Such novel microsyntenies correspond to topological compartments with a distinct regulatory structure and contribute to complex expression patterns. In particular, we identify a set of microsyntenies associated with cephalopod innovations (MACIs) broadly enriched in cephalopod nervous system expression. We posit that the emergence of MACIs was instrumental to cephalopod nervous system evolution and propose that microsyntenic profiling will be central to understanding cephalopod innovations.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A nanoforest-based humidity sensor for respiration monitoring

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 44 (2022) Cite this article. Traditional humidity sensors for respiration monitoring applications have faced technical challenges, including low sensitivity, long recovery times, high parasitic capacitance and uncalibrated temperature drift. To overcome these problems, we present a triple-layer humidity sensor that comprises a nanoforest-based sensing capacitor, a thermistor, a microheater and a reference capacitor. When compared with traditional polyimide-based humidity sensors, this novel device has a sensitivity that is improved significantly by 8 times within a relative humidity range of 40"“90%. Additionally, the integration of the microheater into the sensor can help to reduce its recovery time to 5"‰s. The use of the reference capacitor helps to eliminate parasitic capacitance, and the thermistor helps the sensor obtain a higher accuracy. These unique design aspects cause the sensor to have an excellent humidity sensing performance in respiration monitoring applications. Furthermore, through the adoption of machine learning algorithms, the sensor can distinguish different respiration states with an accuracy of 94%. Therefore, this humidity sensor design is expected to be used widely in both consumer electronics and intelligent medical instrument applications.
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.
NORMAL, IL
Nature.com

Proteome-wide landscape of solubility limits in a bacterial cell

Proteins are prone to aggregate when expressed above their solubility limits. Aggregation may occur rapidly, potentially as early as proteins emerge from the ribosome, or slowly, following synthesis. However, in vivo data on aggregation rates are scarce. Here, we classified the Escherichia coli proteome into rapidly and slowly aggregating proteins using an in vivo image-based screen coupled with machine learning. We find that the majority (70%) of cytosolic proteins that become insoluble upon overexpression have relatively low rates of aggregation and are unlikely to aggregate co-translationally. Remarkably, such proteins exhibit higher folding rates compared to rapidly aggregating proteins, potentially implying that they aggregate after reaching their folded states. Furthermore, we find that a substantial fraction (~"‰35%) of the proteome remain soluble at concentrations much higher than those found naturally, indicating a large margin of safety to tolerate gene expression changes. We show that high disorder content and low surface stickiness are major determinants of high solubility and are favored in abundant bacterial proteins. Overall, our study provides a global view of aggregation rates and hence solubility limits of proteins in a bacterial cell.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of small-molecule activators of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) and their preclinical neuroprotective activity

The decline of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) occurs in a variety of human pathologies including neurodegeneration. NAD-boosting agents can provide neuroprotective benefits. Here, we report the discovery and development of a class of potent activators (NATs) of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT), the rate-limiting enzyme in the NAD salvage pathway. We obtained the crystal structure of NAMPT in complex with the NAT, which defined the allosteric action of NAT near the enzyme active site. The optimization of NAT further revealed the critical role of K189 residue in boosting NAMPT activity. NATs effectively increased intracellular levels of NAD and induced subsequent metabolic and transcriptional reprogramming. Importantly, NATs exhibited strong neuroprotective efficacy in a mouse model of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) without any overt toxicity. These findings demonstrate the potential of NATs in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases or conditions associated with NAD level decline.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lombard effect, intelligibility, ambient noise, and willingness to spend time and money in a restaurant amongst older adults

Dining establishments are an essential part of the social experience. However, they are often characterized by high levels of background noise, which represents a barrier to effective communication. This particularly affects people suffering from hearing problems. Moreover, noise level exceeding normal conversational levels causes a phenomenon called the Lombard Effect, an involuntary tendency to increase the amount of vocal effort when talking in the presence of noise. Adults over 60 years represent the second largest population in the US and the majority of them suffer from some degree of hearing loss. The primary aim of the current study was to understand the effect of noise on vocal effort and speech intelligibility in a restaurant setting for adults over 60 years old with and without hearing loss. The secondary aim was to evaluate their perception of disturbance in communication and their willingness to spend time and money in a restaurant was affected by the varying levels of background noise. The results of this study showed background noise levels lower than 50 dB(A) will allow senior customers to minimize their vocal effort and to maximize their understanding of conversations, even for those with moderate to severe hearing loss. By setting a limit, it will also keep perceived disturbance low and willingness to spend time and money high among dining patrons.
RESTAURANTS
Reuters

Analysis: Soaring battery costs fail to cool electric vehicle sales

April 19 (Reuters) - Buyers around the world are lining up to purchase electric vehicles this year even with sticker prices surging, flipping the script on a decade and a half of conventional auto industry wisdom that EV sales would break out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold that was always just over the horizon.
GAS PRICE
Nature.com

Microscale carbon distribution around pores and particulate organic matter varies with soil moisture regime

Soil carbon sequestration arises from the interplay of carbon input and stabilization, which vary in space and time. Assessing the resulting microscale carbon distribution in an intact pore space, however, has so far eluded methodological accessibility. Here, we explore the role of soil moisture regimes in shaping microscale carbon gradients by a novel mapping protocol for particulate organic matter and carbon in the soil matrix based on a combination of Osmium staining, X-ray computed tomography, and machine learning. With three different soil types we show that the moisture regime governs C losses from particulate organic matter and the microscale carbon redistribution and stabilization patterns in the soil matrix. Carbon depletion around pores (aperture"‰>"‰10"‰Âµm) occurs in a much larger soil volume (19"“74%) than carbon enrichment around particulate organic matter (1%). Thus, interacting microscale processes shaped by the moisture regime are a decisive factor for overall soil carbon persistence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Persistent half-metallic ferromagnetism in a (111)-oriented manganite superlattice

We employ electronic structure calculations to show that a (111)-oriented (LaMnO3)12âˆ£(SrMnO3)6 superlattice retains a half-metallic ferromagnetic character despite its large thickness. We link this behaviour to the strain and the octahedral connectivity between the layers. This also gives rise to breathing modes, which are coupled to charge and spin oscillations, whose components have a pure eg character. Most interestingly, the magnetisation reaches its maximum value inside the LaMnO3 region and not at the interface, which is fundamentally different from what observed for the (001) orientation. The inter-atomic exchange coupling shows that the magnetic order arises from the double-exchange mechanism, despite competing interactions inside the SrMnO3 region. Finally, the van Vleck distortions and the spin oscillations are crucially affected by the variation of Hund's exchange and charge doping, which allows us to speculate that our system behaves as a Hund's metal, creating an interesting connection between manganites and nickelates.
PHYSICS
International Business Times

Tesla Supplier LGES Plans To Build $1.4 Billion Battery Factory In Arizona

LG Energy Solution (LGES), a supplier for electric car makers Tesla and Lucid, said on Thursday in Korea it plans to invest 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from "prominent startups" and other North American customers. This will...
ARIZONA STATE
Nature.com

Cylindromatosis drives synapse pruning and weakening by promoting macroautophagy through Akt-mTOR signaling

The lysine-63 deubiquitinase cylindromatosis (CYLD) is long recognized as a tumor suppressor in immunity and inflammation, and its loss-of-function mutations lead to familial cylindromatosis. However, recent studies reveal that CYLD is enriched in mammalian brain postsynaptic densities, and a gain-of-function mutation causes frontotemporal dementia (FTD), suggesting critical roles at excitatory synapses. Here we report that CYLD drives synapse elimination and weakening by acting on the Akt-mTOR-autophagy axis. Mice lacking CYLD display abnormal sociability, anxiety- and depression-like behaviors, and cognitive inflexibility. These behavioral impairments are accompanied by excessive synapse numbers, increased postsynaptic efficacy, augmented synaptic summation, and impaired NMDA receptor-dependent hippocampal long-term depression (LTD). Exogenous expression of CYLD results in removal of established dendritic spines from mature neurons in a deubiquitinase activity-dependent manner. In search of underlying molecular mechanisms, we find that CYLD knockout mice display marked overactivation of Akt and mTOR and reduced autophagic flux, and conversely, CYLD overexpression potently suppresses Akt and mTOR activity and promotes autophagy. Consequently, abrogating the Akt-mTOR-autophagy signaling pathway abolishes CYLD-induced spine loss, whereas enhancing autophagy in vivo by the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin rescues the synaptic pruning and LTD deficits in mutant mice. Our findings establish CYLD, via Akt-mTOR signaling, as a synaptic autophagy activator that exerts critical modulations on synapse maintenance, function, and plasticity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lateral growth of cylinders

The precise control of the shape, size and microstructure of nanomaterials is of high interest in chemistry and material sciences. However, living lateral growth of cylinders is still very challenging. Herein, we propose a crystallization-driven fusion-induced particle assembly (CD-FIPA) strategy to prepare cylinders with growing diameters by the controlled fusion of spherical micelles self-assembled from an amphiphilic homopolymer. The spherical micelles are heated upon glass transition temperature (Tg) to break the metastable state to induce the aggregation and fusion of the amorphous micelles to form crystalline cylinders. With the addition of extra spherical micelles, these micelles can attach onto and fuse with the cylinders, showing the living character of the lateral growth of cylinders. Computer simulations and mathematical calculations are preformed to reveal the total energy changes of the nanostructures during the self-assembly and CD-FIPA process. Overall, we demonstrated a CD-FIPA concept for preparing cylinders with growing diameters.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Microscopic evidence for anisotropic multigap superconductivity in the CsVSb kagome superconductor

The recently discovered kagome superconductor CsV3Sb5 (Tc"‰â‰ƒ"‰2.5"‰K) has been found to host charge order as well as a non-trivial band topology, encompassing multiple Dirac points and probable surface states. Such a complex and phenomenologically rich system is, therefore, an ideal playground for observing unusual electronic phases. Here, we report anisotropic superconducting properties of CsV3Sb5 by means of transverse-field muon spin rotation (Î¼SR) experiments. The fits of temperature dependences of in-plane and out-of-plane components of the magnetic penetration depth suggest that the superconducting order parameter may have a two-gap (s"‰+"‰s)-wave symmetry. The multiband nature of superconductivity could be further supported by the different temperature dependences of the anisotropic magnetic penetration depth Î³Î»(T) and upper critical field \({\gamma }_{{{{{\rm{B}}}}}_{{{{\rm{c}}}}2}}(T)\). The relaxation rates obtained from zero field Î¼SR experiments do not show noticeable change across the superconducting transition, indicating that superconductivity does not break time reversal symmetry.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transient elastography and serum markers of liver fibrosis associate with epicardial adipose tissue and coronary artery calcium in NAFLD

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with cardiovascular disease morbimortality. However, it is not clear if NAFLD staging may help identify early or subclinical markers of cardiovascular disease. We aimed to evaluate the association of liver stiffness and serum markers of liver fibrosis with epicardial adipose tissue (EAT) and coronary artery calcium (CAC) in an observational cross-sectional study of 49 NAFLD patients that were seen at ClÃnica Universidad de Navarra (Spain) between 2009 and 2019. Liver elastography and non-invasive fibrosis markers were used to non-invasively measure fibrosis. EAT and CAC, measured through visual assessment, were determined by computed tomography. Liver stiffness showed a direct association with EAT (r"‰="‰0.283, p-value"‰="‰0.049) and CAC (r"‰="‰0.337, p-value"‰="‰0.018). NAFLD fibrosis score was associated with EAT (r"‰="‰0.329, p-value"‰="‰0.021) and CAC (r"‰="‰0.387, p-value"‰="‰0.006). The association of liver stiffness with CAC remained significant after adjusting for metabolic syndrome features (including carbohydrate intolerance/diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, visceral adipose tissue, and obesity). The evaluation of NAFLD severity through liver elastography or non-invasive liver fibrosis biomarkers may contribute to guide risk factor modification to reduce cardiovascular risk in asymptomatic patients. Inversely, subclinical cardiovascular disease assessment, through Visual Scale for CAC scoring, may be a simple and effective measure for patients with potential liver fibrosis, independently of the existence of other cardiovascular risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

