Washington, DC

If she can see it, then she can be it – An exhibit highlighting female role models in STEM

By Chris Parsons
National Science Foundation (press release)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLekelia "Kiki" Jenkins was with her father at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History posing for a picture with a statue. Another family, strangers to Jenkins, watched, approached and started asking questions. The statues were hard to miss: 120 in total, life-sized, and 3D printed in neon orange...

