Joliet, IL

Cattle Roam Highway Following Illinois Crash

NBC Philadelphia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash involving multiple semi-trucks on Interstate 80 in suburban Will County led to road closures and left numerous cattle loose on the expressway, officials say. According to police, the crash occurred...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man involved in crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered I-70 Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers report

CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the scene. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE GOOGLE MAP...
JOPLIN, MO
Fox11online.com

Truck hauling dead cattle crashes near Sheboygan

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- No one was hurt after a truck hauling dead cattle crashed near Sheboygan. Dispatchers received a call around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday of a crash on State Highway 23 at State Highway 32 in the town of Sheboygan Falls. Sheriff's officials say a truck, driven...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
KCRA.com

Deadly crash on Highway 50 leads to gridlock in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was killed in a car crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento early Thursday morning. The California Highway Patrol said it appears the woman was driving a black Subaru heading east on Highway 50 when she hit a barricade separating the freeway from the 59th Street offramp.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
KREX

Highway 50 closed due to fatal crash

DELTA, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado State Patrol says a report involving a car accident came in at approximately 2:10 pm. The collision occurred near mile marker 48 on Highway 50 west of Delta. A truck pulling a trailer and a Toyota Venza were involved in the crash. At this time, there is one confirmed fatality, and […]
DELTA, CO
WJTV 12

Crosby man dies in Highway 33 crash

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Crosby man died in single-car crash on Highway 33 in Amite County on Thursday, March 24. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers said Larnce McClain, 66, was heading south on the highway in a 2000 GMC Yukon before 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of his car and overturned in […]
AMITE COUNTY, MS
Bakersfield Now

At least 1 dead in Highway 58 crash in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The person killed in a crash Tuesday has been identified. Gabino Perez Martinez, 51 a resident of San Bernardino was driving a semi on Highway 58 in the Tehachapi area just after 11:00 a.m. when he hit the center divider according to the California Highway Patrol.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Kait 8

Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 226

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people were hurt Saturday in a two-vehicle, rear-end crash on Highway 226 in Craighead County, according to Arkansas State Police. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 226, about two miles east of Cash. An Arkansas State Trooper said both vehicles were going eastbound...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
CBS Minnesota

Body Recovered From Mississippi River Near Hastings, Sheriff Says

DENMARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was recovered from the Mississippi River near Hastings Wednesday evening. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says railroad workers reported spotting a body by the shoreline near 120th Street South in Denmark Township just after 5 p.m. (credit: CBS) The county’s water recovery team found the body north of Lock and Dam #2. The identity of the body has not been released. The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.
HASTINGS, MN

