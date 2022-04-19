ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Approves $850K Construction Contract for Art Museum of South Texas

 3 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today's regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council awarded a construction contract to South Texas Building Partners, Inc of Corpus Christi, TX, to complete improvements at the Art Museum of South Texas, located in Council District 1, for $850,000. The Type A Sales Tax Venue, which uses local sales tax funding to support business development, will fund the project.

This project will replace seven of the ten skylights in the facility. It also will provide new storefronts at the main entry, café, and between the small gallery and the exterior water feature. The café will acquire new windows in the dining area overseeing the Harbor Bridge and the Texas State Aquarium.

The skylight, storefront, and window systems will comply with the City of Corpus Christi Energy Conservation Codes to provide savings and improved comfort. The work will resolve water and moisture infiltration issues, and improve emergency entrances and exits and ADA accessibility.

The project is set to begin in May 2022 with anticipated completion in December 2022.

The Art Museum of South Texas was first opened to the public in 1972. It is owned by the City of Corpus Christi and is operated by Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

For more information, please call Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

