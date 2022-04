My sons are NBA junkies, so I’m constantly debating with them the positioning of Michael Jordan versus LeBron James on the All-Time Greatest list. They both dominated their sport of choice. They both went to multiple All-Star Games, and won multiple titles. Heck, they both even appeared in Space Jam movies opposite Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes gang! The comedy – a hybrid of live-action and vivid animation – came about at an unusual time in Jordan’s career, and while writing about his experience filming the movie, Space Jam co-star and NBA point guard Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues opened up about the one cool experience associated with the movie that he had to miss out on.

