Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth Beach Country Club’s original nine-hole layout

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith temperatures consistently breaking 60 degrees, golf courses throughout the Cape Region are beginning to fill up. Rehoboth Beach Country Club was once located within the city’s limits. On 65 acres of what is now known as Country...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Rehoboth log cabin, already saved once, back up for demo

A log cabin on Columbia Avenue in Rehoboth Beach that’s already been saved from the scrapheap once is back on the demolition chopping block. A permit was issued March 30 for a one-story, single-family dwelling and an accessory structure at 129 Columbia Ave. According to Sussex County property records, the property was sold Jan. 20 for $1.295 million.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Restore yourself at Urban Float Rehoboth Beach

Floatation therapy is an opportunity to let go and increase mindfulness while enjoying the benefits of reduced stress, pain relief, and improved sleep. Floatation therapy is proven to reduce the effects of anxiety and PTSD, allowing for happy memories during the day and peaceful sleep at night. Benefits of floating:
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Coastal Craftsman. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Silver Lake Manor. Call For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sports
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Local
Delaware Sports
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-4/23 & SUN-4/24-12-2:30~34573 DOE RUN~THE WOODS ON HERRING CREEK~LEWES

34573 Doe Run, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ The Woods on Herring Creek ~ Nature lovers’ paradise. Enjoy this large wooded 3/4-acre lot in the Cape Henlopen School district. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 X 6 construction, cedar siding, recently upgraded heat pumps to Train dual zone heating and has a new hot water heater. Home boasts tile foyer, formal dining room, and living room with large stone fireplace. Cabinet space is not lacking in this large kitchen that also features stainless steel refrigerator, pantry and eat in dining space for enjoying your morning coffee. 2 car garage under home features finished area that you can use for storage or a game room. Enjoy all the seasons of Delaware on your screened porch or wrap around deck. Residents of the Woods at Herring Creek enjoy a low annual HOA fee of only $400, which includes common area maintenance of the nature trail that has a beautiful view of Herring Creek, a pool, picnic area, basketball court, tennis courts and a meeting room were neighbors gather for meetings. Great location minutes to your favorite local restaurants, shopping, outlet malls, beach, and boardwalk.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Woodland Ferry Desperately in Need of More Captains

BLADES, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Blades makes about 45,000 trips across the Nanticoke River each year and the number of trips per day goes way up during the spring and summer months. However, the number of Captains the ferry has is about to go way down. The Woodland...
BLADES, DE
MONTCO.Today

Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
#Silver Lake#Golf Course#Country Club Estates#Dallin Aerial Surveys
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Elementary students create kites

Rehoboth Elementary third-graders learned about kites and how to make the flying contraptions in time for National Kite Month in April, thanks to a visit from Rehoboth Toy & Kite co-owner Rachel Webster. By the end of April, Webster said, she will have presented to every class at Rehoboth as...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Revelation set to reopen at Hudson Fields

Revelation Craft Brewing will be reopening its popular Hudson Fields beer garden at 4 p.m., Friday, April 29, and the Rehoboth Beach brewery has big plans in store. Revelation plans more events and a longer schedule, keeping the garden open through the fall. The grand reopening will include 12 food...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Marlin Fest moving to Ocean City inlet

Council approves location change, other matters at meeting. People who want to watch the weigh-ins for this year’s White Marlin Open on a video screen from afar will do it from a different location than years past. Marlin Fest, a free public viewing event that has paired with the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Hammy’s Burgers & Shakes coming to Route 1 Rehoboth

Over the past two years, the St. Michaels, Md.-based company Ava’s Hospitality Group has opened two restaurants on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach – Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar and Theo’s Steak, Side & Spirits. Now, with the anticipated spring opening of Hammy’s Burgers & Shakes,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Cape Gazette

Paradise Companies donates to Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club

Paradise Companies staff visited the Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club April 11 to deliver a donation check for $2,000. Funds were raised from a Sip-n-Shop event at the Seaside Fish House as well as a brunch at the Paradise Pub. This organization is near and dear to Paradise Companies...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes neighbors meet up to have dinner in Florida with the Gazette

You know how it is, you mean to get together with neighbors but somehow just can’t find the time. Well, recently this faithful bunch of Cape Gazette readers, who reside in the Villages of Five Points in Lewes, remedied that by meeting for dinner in North Naples at the Deep Lagoon restaurant. Naturally, they brought along a Cape Gazette. Standing from (l-r) are Frank Piorko, Helen Flood and Lauryn Piorko, with Don Flood seated.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sugar Planet now open in Rehoboth Beach

After nearly two years of renovations and delays, Sugar Planet is open in Rehoboth Beach. “It’s a relief. That was the hard part. Once I get everything stocked, it’s going to be a breeze,” said Kit Gabby, store operator and partner. Gabby is still in the process...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton artist Kathy Buschi to host open house April 23-24

Local artist Kathy Buschi will open her gallery to the general public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at 15276 Hudson Road, Milton. She will be releasing her “Boardwalk Fries” painting and offering limited-edition prints in 8-by-10 and 11-by-14-inch sizes. Original...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Mispillion Art League seeks 6x6 auction artists, yard sale donations

Mispillion Art League seeks support for its upcoming special events. Now is the time for artists to pick up canvases for the annual 6x6 silent auction to be held in June. Beginners to advanced artists, MAL members and nonmembers all are welcome to participate. Each artist will be given one 6-by-6-inch canvas free with the option to purchase up to three more for $2 each. Once creations are complete, they can be donated to MAL by Saturday, June 4. Bidding will start Tuesday, June 7, concluding with a reception when final bids can be made from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at 5 N. Walnut St., Milford.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 holds animal blessing and Easter egg hunt

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 held its annual animal blessing and Easter egg hunt April 16 in Millsboro. The animals were blessed by Pastor Emeritus Jim Vanderwall of Conley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, who prayed over the pets and gave each owner a wooden cross for the animal’s collar. Children were able to pick out a toy, book or stuffed animal from dozens of items donated by American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary members before taking off through the grass to find hundreds of eggs filled with treats.
MILLSBORO, DE

