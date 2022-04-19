ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Park, FL

Borrow A Free Kids Tablet

oaklandparkfl.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp your kids learn more at home with a kids tablet from the Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library. Parents can...

www.oaklandparkfl.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Free Developmental Screenings for Kids age 0-10 on April 16

Advance Therapy has announced that they will have free developmental screenings for children aged 0-10 years old beginning at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16. Pediatric Occupational Therapist Bri Dandrea and Speech Therapist with Connect Speech Therapy Chelsea Paulus will screen children for a variety of developmental delays and age equivalent skill development.
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland Park, FL
Local
Florida Society
komando.com

Quickly access the secret menu on your Android phone

When cellphones first came out, they did one thing: make phone calls. Our smartphones now are supercomputers stored in our pockets, and most of us don’t tap into their true potential. Tap or click here for seven things you didn’t know your Android could do. From hacks and...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Language Arts#Library#Launchpad
SPY

The Best Smart Locks to Make Your Home More Convenient and Secure

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even if you’re not trying to go full smart house, at the moment, there are a number of smart-ish conveniences that can be added to any home. A smart lock, for one, is a generally simple and affordable upgrade. And they often can be installed when you’re changing out worn deadbolts anyway. Smart locks not only provide protection for your home, with event logs and the inability to “pick” your own lock, but they...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Relationships
SPY

How to Take Better Photos on Your Smartphone

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Taking professional-looking photos doesn’t necessitate an expensive camera or years of experience. In fact, our tried-and-true smartphone cameras deliver some of the best images without all the fuss of swapping lenses, carting around heavy gear, and investing thousands of dollars in a camera body that may be outdated in the next few years. In no time at all, smartphone photography has become a staple of the photographic world, with social media influencers, career filmmakers,...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Google Nest security cameras are now on sale

We are always looking for ways to feel safe or to keep an eye on our home and the ones we love. There are many ways to achieve that, including hiring private security or installing expensive security systems. However, a third, more affordable option comes with smart security cameras that don’t need a complicated installation. This third option gets even better when we find that these devices are currently receiving some important discounts.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

WhatsApp Developing Subscription Plan for Business App

WhatsApp is working on offering business subscription plans that would let multiple employees of the same company chat with a single customer simultaneously, publication WABetinfo reported Wednesday (April 21). Other likely features of the subscription plan, WABetainfo added, include allowing the linking of up to 10 devices instead of the...
SMALL BUSINESS
ZDNet

The new Chrome sidebar makes it easy to actually read all those articles you want to read later

I cannot tell you how many times a day I wind up emailing myself links to articles and other webby bits so I can consume them later. Sometimes I remember those emails I've sent and sometimes not. Every so often I'll be combing through my email, only to find a missive I sent days or weeks ago and either forgot or missed it. When that content is important, things can quickly go awry.
INTERNET
The Independent

Parents sue Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat claiming they caused teenage son’s suicide through ‘addictive design’

The family of a Wisconsin teenager who died by suicide in 2015 have sued the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, claiming the companies sparked his mental crisis with their addictive products.Donna Dawley, the mother of Christopher "CJ" Dawley, filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms and Snap in the federal court circuit of Wisconsin last week, alleging wrongful death.The suit was filed with the help of the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC), a specialist law firm founded to force social media companies to change their design practices by imposing financial penalties on them.“Congressional testimony has shown that...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy