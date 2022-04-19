Conference Golf

After narrowly beating the Mustangs by just one stroke on Monday, the Riverhawks came out more determined Thursday at the Logan River Golf Course. The Region 11 girls saw favorable weather conditions for the second straight outing. They dealt with a little wind at the beginning of their round, but there was no complaining. The temperature was in the 60’s. It was a perfect day for golf.

LOGAN, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO