BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To keep Vermont on the path to an electric car future, car chargers will be popping up at places like apartment buildings. Vermont has set aside $1 million in multi-unit dwelling grant money to put up electric car chargers. Several weeks ago, property owners, like at apartment buildings, applied for the grant. The decisions are expected to be announced Friday. If chosen, property owners will get money back for things like installation and permitting fees but the cost must be paid upfront.

VERMONT STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO