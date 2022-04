A spring Nor'Easter that is bringing heavy rain and strong winds for some and snow for others in Maine is causing power outages across Maine. The coastline is what is seeing the brunt of it as of this writing with wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph. As of 7:45 Tuesday morning, Cumberland County had the most outages with over 10,000 homes without power, a number that will likely climb as wind gusts will continue throughout the day.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO