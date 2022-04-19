ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Outstanding Undergraduates Selected for UK’s Beckman Scholars SUCCESS Program

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (April 19, 2022) — Two undergraduates have been selected as the first recipients of the University of Kentucky’s new Beckman Scholars Program, titled Scholars United by Chemistry: Cultivating Excellence through Science Stewardship (SUCCESS). The Beckman Scholars — Elaf Ghoneim, a neuroscience major in the College...

#Mathematics#University Of Kentucky#Beckman Scholars Program#The Lewis Honors College#Success#Research Priority Areas#Neuroscience
