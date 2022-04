Not that I would know from personal experience, but I'm fully aware of how much planning goes into preparing for the arrival of any newborn - and it's a lot. From buying and preparing all the baby essentials, to baby-proofing your home and, oh yeah, preparing to permanently alter your entire life, there is one task that seems to reign as one of the toughest - if not, the toughest task new parents face in preparation for the arrival of their new baby.

COLORADO STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO