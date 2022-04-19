Bronx residents begin walk to Albany to call for change to state's bail reform law

A group of Bronx residents began a walk to Albany Tuesday for families of victims who they claim have been hurt by bail reform, and are calling for revisions.

New Yorkers, like Harlem resident Madeline Brame, whose son was fatally stabbed in October 2018, said one of the defendants who attacked her son got her bail reduced.

"It's one of the loopholes that are in the bail reform law that are letting violent felony offenders out," Brame said.

The group said the current bail reform law serves low-level criminals who are arrested, then quickly released to go back into the community to commit more crimes.

Others, however, said the state's bail reform law was created to level the playing field in the justice system, particularly in communities of color.

Akeem Browder helped spearhead bail reform after his brother, who was unable to pay bail, killed himself after spending three years on Rikers Island.

Those who walked said they plan to do at least 20 miles a day until they reach the state capital.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently discussed rolling back parts of the state's bail reform law in her $220 billion budget plan .