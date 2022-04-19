ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx residents begin walk to Albany to call for change to state's bail reform law

By News 12 Staff
A group of Bronx residents began a walk to Albany Tuesday for families of victims who they claim have been hurt by bail reform, and are calling for revisions.

New Yorkers, like Harlem resident Madeline Brame, whose son was fatally stabbed in October 2018, said one of the defendants who attacked her son got her bail reduced.

"It's one of the loopholes that are in the bail reform law that are letting violent felony offenders out," Brame said.

The group said the current bail reform law serves low-level criminals who are arrested, then quickly released to go back into the community to commit more crimes.

Others, however, said the state's bail reform law was created to level the playing field in the justice system, particularly in communities of color.

Akeem Browder helped spearhead bail reform after his brother, who was unable to pay bail, killed himself after spending three years on Rikers Island.

Those who walked said they plan to do at least 20 miles a day until they reach the state capital.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently discussed rolling back parts of the state's bail reform law in her $220 billion budget plan .

Comments / 39

TC Andrews
3d ago

The first step in stopping criminal behavior is the involvement of family and community. Parents need to raise children to focus on school, have a strong work ethic and have less focus on materialist pursuits and instant gratification. Community members need to stop living in fear and turning a blind eye to criminal activity.Some people complained that holding people in jail pending trial because they couldn't post bail was inhumane because it disrupted families and kept people from their jobs. Well, if the concern was family and a job, then the crime wouldn't have been committed.

Reply(3)
7
Victor81
3d ago

So why now? Why didn't they walk when it was first started? What is it that now someone you know was affected by it, but at the time you agreed with it? Funny how that happens right!

Reply
9
PolarDragon
3d ago

If you voted for the right side, instead of the side that always sides with criminals, you would not need walk to Albany.

Reply(4)
8
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

