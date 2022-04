CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe Weather Awareness Week continues on Wednesday, with the emphasis being placed on tornadoes and tornado safety. One theme that connects all of the themed days through this week is that having a plan, well before any severe weather even threatens your area, is an important aspect of staying safe. This applies to tornadoes, as well. Deaths from tornadoes are fairly rare in modern times, thanks largely to a better understanding of the storms that cause them which has increased lead times on warnings. However, not knowing how to respond to a warning can put you in danger.

