Who Is Tom Kromer?

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced today that WVU Healthcare Systems would be merging with Thomas Hospital of South Charleston. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper made the following statement regarding the merger, “The Kanawha County Commission recognizes the critical and vital role that the former Thomas Healthcare system served as part of the tertiary healthcare system for not just Kanawha County, but all of Southern West Virginia. The Kanawha County Commission and our public safety agencies look forward to working with WVU Healthcare Systems. We know we will have a strong and productive relationship.”

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO