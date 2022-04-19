ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Who Is Tom Kromer?

By Alaina Laster
Parnon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall University has acted as a home to hundreds of thousands of students over the years. One student by the name of Tom Kromer attended in 1925. Though Kromer did not graduate, he acts as a very important figure in Huntington’s history. Kromer was born in Huntington on...

marshallparthenon.com

WVNS

State Fair of West Virginia hosts inaugural concert and car show

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — With nice weather on the way, people have more chances to get out and about. The State Fair of West Virginia offers a new event for people taking advantage of the weather, the Almost Summer in Almost Heaven festival. Saturday, April 23rd, the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea kicks off with an […]
FAIRLEA, WV
Lootpress

WVU, Thomas Hospital merge

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced today that WVU Healthcare Systems would be merging with Thomas Hospital of South Charleston. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper made the following statement regarding the merger, “The Kanawha County Commission recognizes the critical and vital role that the former Thomas Healthcare system served as part of the tertiary healthcare system for not just Kanawha County, but all of Southern West Virginia. The Kanawha County Commission and our public safety agencies look forward to working with WVU Healthcare Systems. We know we will have a strong and productive relationship.”
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Manchin holds roundtable on proposed changes to veterans health care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., continues to raise concerns about proposed recommendations impacting veterans health care services. The senator on Monday held a listening session with West Virginia veterans and leaders regarding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ recommendations to its Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. The agency released a related report in March ahead of the AIR Commission starting public hearings.
CHARLESTON, WV
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Education
Point Pleasant Register

Benefit planned for New Haven woman

BEND AREA — A Benefit Birthday Bash will be held Saturday in Mason for a New Haven woman who was paralyzed in an accident on Oct. 1, 2021. The event will benefit Lauren MacKenzie “Kenzie” Gabritsch, 27, and will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, located at 100 Front Street.
NEW HAVEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pantoufle the Wallaby visits Central Elementary School

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Pantoufle the Wallaby has become a local celebrity after he was seen hopping around St. Albans on April 6. Last week, Pantoufle visited Central Elementary School in St. Albans as part of a presentation on wallabies, where they come from, what foods they eat and how they behave in the […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WTRF- 7News

LEGO Festival returning to West Virginia

The dates are set for the return of West Virginia’s LEGO festival. BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival arrives at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on July 16 and 17. At past events, the team at BrickUniverse has witnessed hundreds of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, meet professional LEGO artists, and most […]
CHARLESTON, WV

