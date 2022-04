The soaring cost of living could push more than a million parents to use a food bank in the next three months, a survey suggests. Nearly one in 10 parents said they were “very likely” to need help with food and around nine in 10 said they were now paying more for their weekly shop, with inflation hitting 7 per cent in March – a 30-year high. A third of families are having to skip meals because of rising costs, while one in five has resorted to eating cold food to keep energy bills down, the polling said.The findings,...

