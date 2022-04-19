ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Gas Light announces expansion of LNG facility in Cherokee County

atlantagaslight.com
 3 days ago

ATLANTA – April 19, 2022 – Atlanta Gas Light today announced the expansion of its liquified natural gas (LNG) facility in Cherokee County. The project will double the facility’s capacity and will allow the company to stay ahead of projected natural gas demands in this fast-growing region for years to...

www.atlantagaslight.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Duke Energy proposes fuel cost increase in South Carolina that would raise residential electric bills by 8.3%

Duke Energy Corp. DUK, +0.21% subsidiary Duke Energy Progress has filed for an increase in the fuel costs used to generate electricity used to power homes and business in South Carolina, which if approved would boost residential electric bills in South Carolina by an average of 8.3%, or $10.15 per month. The utility company said it made the filing with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina, as part of an annual adjustment of actual costs, and said it "makes not profit" from the fuel component of rates. Duke said if the proposal is approved, starting July 1, the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month would see their bills increase to $133.01 from $122.86, and 8.3% increase, while commercial customers would see an average increase of 9.5% and industrial customers would see an increase of 12.1%. "The sharp increase in commodity prices contributed to a $32 million under-recovery across the prior year, as fuel prices climbed sharply right after the company's annual filing," Duke said. Duke Energy's stock, which was little changed in morning trading, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months, while the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Cherokee County, GA
Business
Atlanta, GA
Government
Cherokee County, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Virginia Mercury

What new Virginia laws reveal about how the natural gas industry sees its future

Natural gas is having a moment. The war in Ukraine spotlighted Europe’s heavy reliance on Russian gas and the challenge of replacing it with new supplies from elsewhere. Suddenly the Biden administration, after talking so much about the need to get off fossil fuels, wants to expand oil and gas production and boost exports of […] The post What new Virginia laws reveal about how the natural gas industry sees its future  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Atlanta Gas Light
Benzinga

Brunswick Agrees To Acquire Marine Assets In Southeast US

Brunswick Corp BC has agreed to acquire a portfolio of marine assets in the Southeast U.S. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. All the assets being acquired are part of J&R Marine Holdings. The specific transaction includes the Freedom Boat Club of Lake Hartwell Franchise territory with two club locations, four marinas, and Eclipse Marine Group, a boat dealer in the Southeast with four locations.
ECONOMY
Colorado Newsline

Finally, Colorado makes historic investments in resolving homelessness

There’s excitement for advocates like me who are focused on resolving and preventing homelessness for the far too many Coloradans forced to experience it. First, the state House overwhelmingly passed on a bipartisan vote of 54-8 House Bill 22-1083, which provides an expansion to a tax credit program to nonprofit providers who create programs and […] The post Finally, Colorado makes historic investments in resolving homelessness appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
Breckenridge Texan

As price of crude oil increases, so do state, national gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.69/g today, Monday, April 17, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 23.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.10/g higher than a year ago. In Breckenridge, gas prices on Sunday ranged from 7 cents less than last week to 20 cents higher with a few stations remaining steady.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy