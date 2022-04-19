Irving Police Addresses Dangerous Social Media Trend

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...

