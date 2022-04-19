ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa city councilor’s husband and day care owner accused of child sex abuse

CORALVILLE, Iowa (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man who runs a child care center with his city councilor wife was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child.

According to KCRG-TV, Jeffrey Dodds and his wife, Jill Dodds, co-own Simple Abundance Child Care. The center’s website says they have been working in early child care and education since 1998, and Simple Abundance Child Care is responsible for 12 full-time children ranging in age from birth to 5 years.

The suspect, Jeffrey Dodds, reportedly worked as an EMT and firefighter in the past.

According to KWWL-TV, Jill Dodds previously worked as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit and has served on the city council since 2012.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office told KCRG that a victim under the age of 14 was allegedly sexually assaulted while in the Dodds’ care at their home address. The alleged abuse reportedly happened between June 1 and Nov. 19, 2021.

According to records, Jeffrey Dodds was arrested Monday, April 18, and charged with second-degree sexual abuse. His bond was reportedly set at $20,000.

Dodds was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 19, according to KCRG.

ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

