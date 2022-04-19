ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 motorcycle gang members sentenced to life for kidnapping, torturing, killing former member

 1 day ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (TCD) -- Two members of a motorcycle club will spend the rest of their lives in prison for their roles in the death of a former club member.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon announced in an April 14 statement that 61-year-old Mark Dencklau and 51-year-old Chad Erickson were sentenced to life in prison following a December conviction of murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death. Dencklau was also convicted of racketeering conspiracy.

Dencklau and Erickson are members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club, which the U.S. Attorney's Office described as a "a hierarchical criminal organization wherein members and associates maintain their position and status in the organization by participating in, directly or indirectly, various acts of violent racketeering activity including murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, narcotics trafficking, and witness tampering."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Robert Huggins' body was found in a field July 1, 2015, in Clark County, Washington. He was reportedly "badly beaten" and "appeared to have been tortured prior to his death."

Huggins was kicked out of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club because he reportedly stole from the group, broke into Dencklau's home, tied up his girlfriend, and stole guns.

Dencklau and some other members of the club reportedly kidnapped Huggins on June 30, 2015, and took him to an area in southwest Washington. There, Huggins was "severely beaten and tortured." He reportedly suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to his chest. The members also reportedly removed Huggins' nipples. According to the Department of Justice, Erickson "slashed Huggins' tattoo with a knife and then stabbed him in the leg."

Erickson reportedly helped place Huggins inside a car and move him to the field where he was found.

The medical examiner said Huggins died from multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.

