CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Phyllis Lane, 94 of Cutler, Ohio died on April 13, 2022 at the residence of her daughter. She was born in Point Pleasant, West Virginia on March 10, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Ellen Luckwell Riffle. She had work for the Western Reserve as a telephone operator and various jobs through her life. She was an artist and did several arts and crafts.

CUTLER, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO