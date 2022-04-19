ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Has Two Awesome Events Coming up

By Rudy Fernandez
 1 day ago
The Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) is going to be very busy over the next couple of months, as they get ready to have fun and host a fundraiser to benefit the APO Education and Community Engagement programs. The Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra gets some help from a few of its...

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas.

