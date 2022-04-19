WVWC A&T 450 Salto Toss Team wins Big 10 Championship, qualifies for NCATA National Championships

The Lebanon High School golf team competed at the Waynesville tournament on Monday afternoon at Piney Valley Golf Course. The Yellowjackets placed second as a team in a different type of tournament than they are used to playing. “It is a fun format,” head coach Trey Overstreet said. “You take six golfers and have two compete individually with their own ball, a scramble team, and a best ball duo. “I thought our guys came out and competed hard, and was nice to play in some sunshine with tons of rain last week.” Freshman Titan Haney and sophomore Kory Hough won the best ball portion with a score of 79. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO