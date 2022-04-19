ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

WVWC A&T 450 Salto Toss Team wins Big 10 Championship, qualifies for NCATA National Championships

The Recorddelta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Acrobatics and Tumbling program made history as its 450 Salto toss team, consisting of: Kayla Wade, Megan Miles, Tiara Stokes, Sydney McKinnon,...

therecorddelta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fontana Herald News

Summit swimming teams capture league championships

Summit High School’s swimming teams have been successful in previous seasons, but 2022 has turned out to be the best year of all. The SkyHawks achieved league championships in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions for the first time ever, and now they are looking forward to performing well in CIF competition.
FONTANA, CA
The Albany Herald

Albany State track and field athletes earn All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors

Albany State was represented well on the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Outdoor Track and Field All-Conference Team, released Thursday by the league. The Golden Rams’ first-team selections on the men’s side were sophomore Jordan Smith in the 400-meter run, junior Khali Madison in the 3,000 steeplechase, senior Timothy Heward in the pole vault and sophomore Isaiah McCray in the triple jump. They were joined by teammate Jordan Smith (400 hurdles), a sophomore who made the second team.
ALBANY, GA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gymnasts Flip Their Way to Rockwall for State Championships

The best high school gymnasts in Texas are in Rockwall Thursday and Friday, and some of them will leave as champions. The number one ranked boys gymnastics team at Rockwall High School hopes the championship stays with them. "They've worked really, really hard and of course, they're coached," said Cameron...
ROCKWALL, TX
Metro News

New schedule format in place for WVSSAC State Basketball Tournaments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Starting in the 2022-2023 season, the WVSSAC State Basketball Tournaments will operate on a rotating schedule. For the first two editions of the four-class tournament in 2021 and 2022, the schedule was fixed and the championship games operated on the same schedule. As a result, all Class AAAA quarterfinal games were played on Thursday and teams needed to play three games over the final three days of the tournament.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Sports
State
Oregon State
WANE 15

Indiana Tech’s Carey named national MVP for bowling

ADDISON, Ill. – Indiana Tech fifth-year senior Maryssa Carey added some more hardware to an already full shelf Wednesday evening during the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Night of Champions Banquet at the Embassy Suites Chicago Naperville, where she was named the Most Valuable Player by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA) and the Storm/International […]
HOBART, IN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A T#Wvwc A T#Salto Toss Team#Pacific Standard Time#The University Of Oregon
The Alliance Review

Men's Basketball | Mount Union to host three national powers in November

A star-studded field of Division III men's basketball programs will converge on Alliance in mid-November for the M-Club Classic at the McPherson Academic and Athletic Center. Mount Union, which finished last season with a 23-5 record, a berth in the NCAA tournament and ranked No. 25 by D3hoops.com, will host Roanoke (Va.), Maryville (Tenn.) and Whitworth (Wash.) in a pair of doubleheaders on Nov. 11-12.
ALLIANCE, OH
Newnan Times-Herald

Girls Lacrosse entering final stretch

As the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) girls' lacrosse season enters this season's final stretch, two local matchups are set for Friday; Newnan will travel to East Coweta, and Trinity Christian will make the trip to play Northgate. It has been a year of transition; three of the four local...
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Blaine wins twice for Bulldogs at Central meet

West Albany High sophomore Haley Blaine won the 400 meters (1 minutes, 2.15 seconds) and 3,000 (10:38.28) to lead the Bulldogs on Tuesday in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet at Central in Independence. West also got girls wins from Alexa McGowan in the 100 (14.03) and Melia...
ALBANY, OR
Laclede Record

Golf team places second at tournament

The Lebanon High School golf team competed at the Waynesville tournament on Monday afternoon at Piney Valley Golf Course. The Yellowjackets placed second as a team in a different type of tournament than they are used to playing. “It is a fun format,” head coach Trey Overstreet said. “You take six golfers and have two compete individually with their own ball, a scramble team, and a best ball duo. “I thought our guys came out and competed hard, and was nice to play in some sunshine with tons of rain last week.” Freshman Titan Haney and sophomore Kory Hough won the best ball portion with a score of 79. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy