Law Will Allow State To Boycott Banks That Shun Fossil Fuels

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state legislature passed a bill that seeks to punish banks that refuse to finance fossil fuel companies. SB 262, which takes effect in June, will enable the state treasurer to block West Virginia from doing business with...

