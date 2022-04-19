Law Will Allow State To Boycott Banks That Shun Fossil Fuels

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On April 12, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill that makes it a felony—punishable by up to 10 years in prison—to perform an abortion, excluding cases where there is a high risk of pregnancy-related death. The bill is just the latest example of the steady rise in restrictive measures across the U.S. that limit women’s access to abortions, especially for Black women, who are five times more likely to have an abortion than their white counterparts.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO