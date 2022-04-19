ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mac Miller Drug Dealer Sentenced To 11 Years

By Robert Longfellow
 2 days ago

Source: Lake Havasu Police Department / Lake Havasu PD


It has been almost four years since the world lost the talents of Mac Miller way too soon. One of the reported drug dealers of the beloved Pittsburgh rapper has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to TMZ, the plug who provided the fentanyl-laced Oxycodone that eventually made it into Mac Miller’s possession got hit with a 10 years and 11 months sentence.

Ryan Reavis will be behind bars for 10 years and 11 months after pleading guilty in November to one count of distributing fentanyl. The sentence is longer than what Reavis himself had asked for — 5 years — but shorter than the 12.5 years prosecutors were gunning for.

Remember … the feds say Reavis supplied the deadly oxycodone pills to Mac’s alleged drug dealer, Cameron Pettit … on orders from Stephen Walter , who also recently pled guilty to distributing fentanyl. Reavis said in court Monday that he was just a middle man.

Mac Miller’s mother provided a statement to the court, which partially reads, “”He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there,” in reference to her late son.

The two remaining pill slingers have yet to hear their fate. Hey, your actions have consequences.

Miller was only 26 when he passed away in September 2018 from an accidental overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

