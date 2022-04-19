Colin Kaepernick Tells “I AM ATHLETE” Podcast Crew He’ll Play Backup QB If He Returns To NFL

the quarterback-cum-social activist has stayed consistent in his campaign to return to the NFL, and he reiterated as much on the latest episode of the I AM ATHLETEpodcast.

In the opening minutes of Episode 28, host Brandon Marshall asks Kaepernick if he wants to play football. “Absolutely, that’s without question,” the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller responded to Marshall and his guests, Chad Johnson and Adam “Pacman” Jones. “You don’t [continue training like I do] if you don’t have a passion or believe you’re going to find a way on that field.”

Even after accusing the NFL of blackballing him in 2017 and then arriving at a “ lucrative ” settlement with the league three years ago, the now 34-year-old Kaepernick remains firm that he can still play the game at the highest level. “More than anything, we’re just looking for a chance to walk through a door,” he added. “I’ll handle the rest from there.”

In November 2019, Kaepernick attempted to hold a tryout for NFL coaches and scouts to watch him at work. However, the details of his exhibition were disputed, and each party blamed the other for why it never manifested. And just one month ago, Kaepernick even went on social media and called on wide receivers from all over to come run routes with him so he could prove he still belongs in the National Football League.

Marshall pitched the idea that someone of Kaepernick’s ability could possibly come back to the league as a second-string or third-string quarterback, a la Carmelo Anthony’s own return to the NBA with the Portland Trailblazers in 2019.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick acknowledged to the fellas. “But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

