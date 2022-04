The Philharmonie de Paris has canceled musicAeterna’s upcoming concert on May 4, 2022. In a statement, the orchestra said, “It is with regret that we inform you about the cancellation of the musicAeterna concert in Paris. A rich and elaborate program ‘The Sound of Light’ consisting of the extracts from the Baroque operas and ballets by Jean-Philippe Rameau requires the participation of musicians from different countries and an extended rehearsal period. In the current conditions of logistical constraints and the overall uncertainty, the implementation of this project is not possible.”

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO